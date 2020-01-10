Glens Falls City Court Judge Moreschi to run for county judge

GLENS FALLS — Running on a platform focusing on her courtroom experience, Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, a Democrat, announced Friday that she will seek the Warren County judgeship.
While she said she had been considering running for a long time, it was when fellow Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs, a Republican, did not get the Warren County GOP endorsement this week that Moreschi made her decision.
“With no one with judicial experience running, it was a joint decision for me to run,” said Moreschi, 48, on Friday, referring to discussions with Hobbs. “With the vacancy created by Judge (John) Hall, that opportunity doesn’t come along often, and with no other candidate with courtroom experience … this is a good time.”
Joining Democrat Greg Canale, a Queesnbury trial attorney, in seeking the Warren County Court judge and surrogate judge position, Moreschi said, “It is not a position that should be based on partisan politics.”
On Friday afternoon, Moreschi said she and Hobbs made a decision that they would work together while serving as city court judges, despite their different party affiliations, in the interest of the people.
While working as co-judges in City Court, Moreschi said they have worked on several successful programs, including the misdemeanor countywide opioid treatment court, which has an 87 percent success rate of participants being drug-free for a period of 12 months or more.
“First and foremost is the courts work,” Moreschi said. “No other candidate has both presided over a jury trial and presented a case to a jury as an attorney.”
Moreschi talks about her experience as a judge.
“No other candidate has looked an alleged first-degree murderer in the eye at arraignment to advise them of their constitutional rights and met with the family of a victim of a murder in their own private practice,” she stated in a news release issued Friday. “No other candidate has reviewed applications for search warrants in the middle of the night or opened a dark courthouse to members of the press and news stations late at night to permit public access to a sensationalized arraignment.”
In 2014, Moreschi was appointed as a City Court judge by then-Mayor Jack Diamond and was elected to the bench the following year.
“I bring to the table the rare combination of both judicial and law practice experience that no other candidate can match,” she said.
Former Essex District Attorney Julie Garcia, a Democrat, has expressed interest in running for the Warren County judge position, though she has not formally declared her candidacy, Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynn Boecher said.
Republican Rob Smith received the Warren County Republican Committee endorsement over City Court Judge Hobbs earlier this week. Smith is the principal court attorney for Judge Hall in Warren County Court.
All Democratic candidates will begin getting petitions signed on Feb. 25.
Boecher said she anticipates a Democratic primary.
“We Democrats let the people decide,” she said.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.