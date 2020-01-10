Glens Falls City Court Judge Moreschi to run for county judge

GLENS FALLS — Running on a platform focusing on her courtroom experience, Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, a Democrat, announced Friday that she will seek the Warren County judgeship.

While she said she had been considering running for a long time, it was when fellow Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs, a Republican, did not get the Warren County GOP endorsement this week that Moreschi made her decision.

“With no one with judicial experience running, it was a joint decision for me to run,” said Moreschi, 48, on Friday, referring to discussions with Hobbs. “With the vacancy created by Judge (John) Hall, that opportunity doesn’t come along often, and with no other candidate with courtroom experience … this is a good time.”

Joining Democrat Greg Canale, a Queesnbury trial attorney, in seeking the Warren County Court judge and surrogate judge position, Moreschi said, “It is not a position that should be based on partisan politics.”

On Friday afternoon, Moreschi said she and Hobbs made a decision that they would work together while serving as city court judges, despite their different party affiliations, in the interest of the people.