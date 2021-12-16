Glens Falls city clerk announces retirement

GLENS FALLS — Longtime City Clerk Bob Curtis has announced he will retire from his position effective Jan. 1, when the new city administration is sworn into office.

Curtis has been working for the city for 37 years. He spent his first 10 years as the mayor’s assistant prior to becoming the city clerk. In that position he has worked for seven mayors, including current Mayor Dan Hall.

He felt that it was time to move on and into retirement.

“I think the main thing for me was, and it wasn’t because of COVID or other things that have gone on here, I think that everybody sort of realizes when it’s time,” he said. “Late last year I thought that maybe at the end of Dan Hall’s administration would be a good time to wind it down and close it out.”

Hall said that Curtis will be missed, and he described him as a great asset for the city.

“His wealth of knowledge is just unbelievable. Whenever we have a question about zoning or planning or ‘Can we do this? Can we do that?’ we go to Bob because of his knowledge,” Hall said.

Megan Nolin, the current deputy clerk and webmaster for the city, will take the reins as city clerk upon Curtis' retirement.

Curtis said she worked for the city in the clerk's office about 10 years ago before leaving to raise a family. She came back three years ago, taking the position of webmaster.

He said that she gave the city’s website a complete 180-degree upgrade.

“It was pretty static and didn’t have a lot of information for the public, and she was the one who put that on the map,” Curtis said.

She became the deputy clerk at the beginning of this year, and she has worked closely with Curtis as a result.

Hall said he believes this will help her transition into her new role.

“We feel she’s going to do a good job because of Bob’s training of her,” Hall said.

Curtis spoke highly of Nolin, saying that everything that the city tasked her with was done without any problem and better than anyone expected.

He was hoping that Nolin would be the one to take over for him upon his retirement. He said that she has done a great job handling her responsibilities as both the deputy clerk and webmaster for the city.

“We worked together on the transition of duties that she would have as a clerk and she’s done remarkable. I know the city will be in very capable hands,” he said.

Zoe Morgan, of Warrensburg, who graduated from Siena College in May with a degree in communications and marketing, will be taking over as the deputy clerk.

Curtis said Morgan is ready to step in and do a great job. She has been at City Hall over the past week getting prepared and Curtis has only seen good signs.

“This is a job that I think she is going to be very satisfied with, especially with that communications degree," he said. “She will be working the board and commission meeting minutes and doing resolutions primarily.”

Curtis said he is thankful to all of the mayors and Common Councils that he has worked with during his time with the city of Glens Falls.

He said that he is very appreciative of the confidence they showed in him, and all of the help they have given to him over the years.

“I’ve really appreciated it. It’s been fun. It will be bittersweet leaving, but it’s time,” Curtis said.

