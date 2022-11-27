Glens Falls city budget passes despite 2 no votes

GLENS FALLS — The now adopted city budget that will take effect Jan. 1 will move $1.6 million from the $7 million in city reserves to cover expenses. Two council members voted no on accepting the budget.

Fourth Ward council member Ben Lapham, at the Common Council meeting last Tuesday, said he was nervous about the amount of money leaving the fund balance.

"I know we've spoken about this. I still have concerns about the amount of money that we're going into the fund balance for and I wanted to state that for the record," he said.

After a few moments of silence, another board member spoke up in disagreement with the budget.

Third Ward council member Diana Palmer expressed hesitance in adopting the $22.6 million budget, saying she agreed with Lapham's statements about too much leaving the reserves.

"I'm still uncomfortable with this budget," she said. "But I'm hoping that this process has led to perhaps the ability to start talking about this in an ongoing way next year, so we can all feel comfortable with this next year."

The 2023 city budget includes increases in health insurance of $311,783, liability insurance of $56,000, $43,000 in fuel costs for the Police Department and Department of Public Works, and a new officer and social worker within the Police Department.

Mayor Bill Collins said he made suggestions of having monthly meetings regarding the budget to keep the 2024 budget conversations open throughout the year.

"We would start on the first Tuesday in January. Even if you might miss one, it doesn't hurt to have the conversation start and continue throughout the year," he said.

Collins added that he believes having monthly talks is a reasonable response to Lapham's, Palmer's and any council member's concerns regarding the budget.

"There isn't anybody who wouldn't like to change this process. ... I think monthly meetings are a good start," he said.

A 2% increase in the tax levy will bring the city's property tax to $10.9 million following a citywide assessment this year. The assessment dropped the property tax rate down to $8.39 per $1,000 assessed value.

In a prior interview about the budget, Collins said about one-third of the city property owners will see an increase in their property taxes, one-third will see them drop, and one-third will see them stay the same.

"We fought to keep the property tax under the 2% tax cap and we felt a priority to not spend one bit of tax dollars that we didn’t need to,” he said.