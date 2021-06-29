Glens Falls City Band set to return

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City Band will make a patriotic return to City Park next week.
The 27-piece band will launch its annual summer concert series at the park’s gazebo on Monday, marking the first time the band has played live in nearly two years after last year’s concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.
“We were so bummed out last year when we couldn’t do it,” said Denise Lamb, a longtime trumpet player with the band who has doubled as its manager for the past four years.
Lamb said the band didn't even hold rehearsals last year because of safety protocols aimed at reducing the virus’ spread.
Many of the professional musicians scattered throughout the Capital Region who makeup the band were eager to return to playing, she said.
“Every musician I contacted didn’t even ask me about what COVID restrictions would be in place, they were just like, ‘Yes, we’ll do it,’” Lamb said. “Everyone was so excited to be playing again.”
The concerts are a great way to bring the community together after a tumultuous year, she said.
The band is scheduled to play a mixture of music — ranging from light classical, show tunes, Broadway favorites and other popular selections — each Monday in July. On rainy days, the concerts will be held in the ballroom of the Queensbury Hotel.
Attendees should bring their own chairs or blankets.
In August, the Glens Falls City Jazz Band, which features many of the same musicians, will hold a series of weekly concerts, featuring various old-time and contemporary jazz hits, Lamb said.
She declined to specify exactly what attendees can expect to hear this year, but noted Monday’s performance will have a “patriotic flare to it” due to its proximity to the Fourth of July holiday.
Lamb said the concerts will mark a return to normalcy after a year of anything but that.
“For us, it’s just one more thing that’s going to return to normal after a year of not normal,” she said.
The Glens Falls City Band is scheduled to play each Monday in July at the City Park gazebo from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.