Glens Falls City Band set to return

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City Band will make a patriotic return to City Park next week.

The 27-piece band will launch its annual summer concert series at the park’s gazebo on Monday, marking the first time the band has played live in nearly two years after last year’s concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We were so bummed out last year when we couldn’t do it,” said Denise Lamb, a longtime trumpet player with the band who has doubled as its manager for the past four years.

Lamb said the band didn't even hold rehearsals last year because of safety protocols aimed at reducing the virus’ spread.

Many of the professional musicians scattered throughout the Capital Region who makeup the band were eager to return to playing, she said.

“Every musician I contacted didn’t even ask me about what COVID restrictions would be in place, they were just like, ‘Yes, we’ll do it,’” Lamb said. “Everyone was so excited to be playing again.”

The concerts are a great way to bring the community together after a tumultuous year, she said.