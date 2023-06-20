The Glens Falls City Band is preparing for the first summer concert series show, rain or shine, on Monday night.

Denise Lamb, band manager, said that 2023 marks the 53rd year of the concert series and each year is better than the last, especially following the pandemic.

“Things this year will definitely feel back to normal, and last year felt pretty normal too,” she said.

Lamb’s husband, Joe, will be conducting the 27 musicians on Monday and said that the band is fortunate to have outdoor performances, and to have the Queensbury Hotel available for all eight performances if the weather turns sour.

“This will be the fourth year they have offered the space and they are very easy to work with as a community partner,” he said.

Denise said the town of Queensbury, city of Glens Falls, Music Performance Trust Fund, and local musician union pitches in to help the concert series.

Rather than a community band, all musicians in the Glens Falls City Band are professional musicians who travel from around the Capital Region after practicing on their own.

Some have performed on the stage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Proctors, and more. The musicians range in age in age from college graduates to former music teachers.

“We don’t rehearse. We do talk-throughs of the songs before the performances, and every week the song selection is different. Leading into July 4, the selection is more patriotic,” Joe said.

During the talks before a performance, Joe said aspects such as tempo changes, modulations, dynamics are discussed. He said some of the song selections require extra attention.

“For a medley of such songs from a Broadway show such as Annie, there are a lot of different tempos and keys. Transitions are needed for those changes and I will point them out where it couldn’t go as well as it should,” he said and chuckled.

The show will be taking place in the gazebo of City Park, at 19 Maple St., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event moves across the street to the Queensbury Hotel in the event of rain.

“It’s awesome that we’re almost ready to start another year. Other towns don’t always do things like this or cut them from their budgets. The positivity and enthusiasm from locals supporting it is another thing we are fortunate of,” Joe said.