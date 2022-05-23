Glens Falls ceremony marks full realization of war on terrorism monument

GLENS FALLS — Belinda Cole and her nonprofit group had to raise well over $50,000 to erect the monument in Crandall Park that commemorates the global war on terrorism.

Cole is the co-director of a nonprofit group responsible for the monument's construction.

Cole, along with the statewide commander of VFWs, Michael Hoag, worked alongside the Beautification Advisory Committee of Glens Falls to create a place where people can come and enjoy the beauty of Crandall Park, as well as reflect on the service of veterans.

Late Monday afternoon, Hoag spoke on the brief history of the construction of the monument, as well as its symbolic significance.

It was a small gathering, but no less poignant, as people gathered to survey the newest additions to the area surrounding the monument.

Since the monument was established in 2018, there have been additions of a brand-new paved sidewalk, as well as new shrubbery that frames the monument.

"Loiselle Memorials in Hudson Falls built the monument," Hoag said.

Hoag himself served during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968 in the 4th Infantry Division.

"Steven Dean, a Navy veteran, originally had the idea," Hoag said. "But the idea would have gone nowhere if it weren't for Belinda and our local VFW and American Legion post, and our tradesmen who did the actual building.

"What today was all about was her work and all of those people and all the work from the Crandall Park Beautification Committee and attending to the beautiful landscaping that's taking place."

