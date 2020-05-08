Glens Falls Center resident dies of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A resident at Glens Falls Center has died of coronavirus, family members and Warren County Health Services said Friday.

The woman died Wednesday afternoon. County officials said they did not get word of her death until Friday.

She is the 24th death in Warren County. Nursing home resident make up the majority the county’s deaths, with 18 people dying at The Pines, Glens Falls Center and The Landing at Queensbury. Four others who died lived in assisted living facilities and two people lived independently.

Warren County also reported five more cases, for a total of 190 people who have tested positive. Three people are hospitalized, all in critical condition.

Of the 190 people who have tested positive, 92 are nursing home residents, 11 are in assisted living facilities and 87 live in the general community. Another 26 people were diagnosed on symptoms. In total, 117 people have recovered.

Public Health Services is also preparing for reopening, for which the county must have 30 trained “contact tracers” per 100,000 residents to quickly find anyone who might have caught the virus once someone has been tested positive. The idea is to find people before the virus can spread too far.

Warren County only needs about 20 tracers, but between Public Health Services staff and volunteers, there are nearly 40 tracers available for the county.

