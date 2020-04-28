You are the owner of this article.
Glens Falls Center resident dies of coronavirus
Glens Falls Center resident dies of coronavirus

Glens Falls Center

Glens Falls Center is one of many nursing homes in the area with residents who have coronavirus. A resident died of coronavirus there early Tuesday.

A sixth nursing resident in Warren County has died of coronavirus.

The resident lived at Glens Falls Center, which confirmed the death.

The person was the tenth to die in Warren County. In addition to nursing home residents, a resident of an assisted living home also died of the virus, and two others died at the hospital without being nursing home residents. One person died at home.

“We would like to express deepest condolences to the family of this individual, and the loved ones of all of our residents who have passed away from this disease,” Warren County officials wrote in a press release.

Warren County also reported 15 new confirmed cases of the virus, for a total 143 people testing positive. Five are hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

