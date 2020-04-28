Glens Falls Center resident dies of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A sixth nursing resident in Warren County has died of coronavirus.

The resident lived at Glens Falls Center, which confirmed the death.

The person was the tenth to die in Warren County. In addition to nursing home residents, a resident of an assisted living home also died of the virus, and two others died at the hospital without being nursing home residents. One person died at home.

“We would like to express deepest condolences to the family of this individual, and the loved ones of all of our residents who have passed away from this disease,” Warren County officials wrote in a press release.

Warren County also reported 15 new confirmed cases of the virus, for a total 143 people testing positive. Five are hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

