Glens Falls Center nursing home residents, staff vaccinated

She was also personally happy to get vaccinated.

“I am worried to get the virus and give it to those that won’t be able to handle it as well as maybe I could,” she said. “I was excited. I’m ready for things to get back to normal.”

Coronavirus spread through part of the nursing home in April, killing 20 residents. Nurse manager Amanda Lalone worked on those units and called vaccination day “the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I was very excited and grateful that we were able to receive the vaccine. Very excited,” she said.

But she doesn’t plan to relax yet.

“I am confident in the vaccine, however I’m not going to let my guard down,” she said.

The vaccine is not as effective on elderly people as it is on the general population, and not all the residents agreed to take the vaccine. About 60% of the residents got vaccinated Tuesday. The rest declined, although family members said they might change their minds when workers return for the second vaccination in three weeks.

Administrator Marty Deslauriers said he was pleased to have 60% of the residents vaccinated.

“I was surprised it was so many,” he said. “Some folks are skeptical. Certain people are still waiting to see what research comes out.”

