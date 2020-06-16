Glens Falls Center nurse, sick for weeks, returns to tend to residents

“I got her on the trial remdesivir and just prayed,” she said.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, is being studied to see if it can help people fight off coronavirus. So far, the results look promising.

“I’m not sure if that made the difference,” Madison said, but she was eager to get her mom into the trial as quickly as possible, just in case it worked.

She kept a book describing every day of her mother’s hospitalization — every test, every drug, every decision. Wiley has read it now and was impressed, saying she received “very good care” from the entire hospital team.

“I sent all the doctors thank-you notes and doughnuts,” she said.

After she was discharged, it took her three more weeks to recover enough to go back to work. She went home on oxygen, which she slowly weaned herself from over the weeks. But even now, she feels exhausted all the time.

“It was very scary. It took all my energy,” she said.

The ventilator also impacted her voice. The vent tube is threaded down the throat next to the vocal cords. Now, her voice is hoarse.

“I can’t yell at anybody,” she said.