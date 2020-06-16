Glens Falls Center nurse, sick for weeks, returns to tend to residents

QUEENSBURY — One of the nurses who helped care for the dozens of sick residents at Glens Falls Center, then fell sick herself, was able to return to work Tuesday.
Donita Wiley was sick for six weeks. She was tested after the first few residents caught coronavirus, and on April 23 she learned she had it too.
She assumes she caught it at work.
“I don’t go nowhere else. I don’t do much beyond work,” she said. “It just kind of hit all of a sudden.”
When she got the test, she had slight symptoms. But by the time the results came back, days later, she was far sicker.
“I took a really quick turn for the worse,” she said. “It was horrible.”
The next day, she went to Glens Falls Hospital. She did not come out until May 19.
Of the 25 days she spent there, 19 days were on a ventilator. She can’t remember that part — she was sedated.
Her daughter Jordan Madison, a surgical technologist at the hospital, feared for the worst.
“I was very scared,” Madison said. “She has difficulties with allergies and breathing.”
When her mother had to be ventilated, she sprang into action.
“I got her on the trial remdesivir and just prayed,” she said.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, is being studied to see if it can help people fight off coronavirus. So far, the results look promising.
“I’m not sure if that made the difference,” Madison said, but she was eager to get her mom into the trial as quickly as possible, just in case it worked.
She kept a book describing every day of her mother’s hospitalization — every test, every drug, every decision. Wiley has read it now and was impressed, saying she received “very good care” from the entire hospital team.
“I sent all the doctors thank-you notes and doughnuts,” she said.
After she was discharged, it took her three more weeks to recover enough to go back to work. She went home on oxygen, which she slowly weaned herself from over the weeks. But even now, she feels exhausted all the time.
“It was very scary. It took all my energy,” she said.
The ventilator also impacted her voice. The vent tube is threaded down the throat next to the vocal cords. Now, her voice is hoarse.
“I can’t yell at anybody,” she said.
She supervises the 3 to 11 p.m. shift at Glens Falls Center. When she arrived Tuesday, she was greeted with balloons, socially distanced co-workers’ applause and a huge American flag hoisted by a firetruck.
She was taken completely by surprise.
After a brief greeting from friends and family outside — because visitors can’t enter the nursing home — her co-workers treated her to a cake inside.
She had hoped to just slip back to her job without anyone making a big deal of it, but she was a good sport about the attention.
“I’m glad to be back,” she said.
