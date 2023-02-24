GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said the bus system in Glens Falls cannot sustain its current services without a merger with the Capital District Transportation Authority, out of Albany.

The merger between CDTA and Greater Glens Falls Transit, or GGFT, was first introduced as an idea in 2022, but Collins said without the larger organization’s help, bus riders would have noticed significant gaps in service “years ago.”

“What we promised is that we would take next steps, get some more details and come back to you and that’s where we are,” the mayor said of the meetings last year, speaking Thursday at a Warren County committee meeting. “We know as a city we are ready to move forward.”

Before speaking to the Warren County Economic Growth and Development Committee, Collins also addressed the progress of the merger at his State of the City address in January before a crowd in City Hall.

The current public transportation system serves 11 communities that all contribute small amounts of money to the operation, according to Collins, but the regional network is not the traditional route for areas of this size and has become increasingly more difficult to staff and maintain.

“We, the city of Glens Falls, have decided the only way to stabilize our future to make sure our transportation services not only don’t go away, but can grow and be sustainable the next 30 to 50 years, is to merge with CDTA,” Collins said Thursday.

The mayor went on to list the benefits of the merger, without a large increase in costs, as the 80% of the transportation costs are covered by state and federal funding.

He explained while he was thankful for former Mayor Ed Bartholomew “dreaming up” GGFT in the 1970s, it has since become “extremely difficult and tenuous” to support.

“Most people wouldn’t know that over the last several years, we have struggled with hiring employees and maintaining just the services we do. If it wasn’t for the collaboration between Glens Falls and CDTA you would have seen many disruptions. At times, they have loaned us as many as five drivers and a working supervisor just to maintain the services we have,” Collins said.

Collins capitalized on the benefits of the merger including connecting Warren County with larger municipalities, like Saratoga, Schenectady, Troy, Albany, and now Montgomery County, which also recently merged with the Capital Region transportation giant.

“We cannot afford the technology and communications systems CDTA has to offer. We operate with 18 buses compared to their 250. If we don’t do this, Glens Falls cannot move forward,” Collins concluded.