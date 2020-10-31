Glens Falls candy supplier to purchase former Just Water facility

GLENS FALLS — A local candy supplier is poised to move into the old Just Water facility on Broad Street that’s been on the market since the company relocated to Queensbury last year.

Donahue & Higgins Candy and Tobacco Co., which has operated out of a 10,000-square-foot building at 182 Maple St. since 1985, plans to purchase the former Just facility on Broad Street after the city’s Planning Board approves site plans to convert the building into a warehouse at its Tuesday meeting.

April Higgins, vice president of the wholesale candy supplier, said she doesn’t anticipate any issues with the site plans being approved since hardly any modifications are being made. She added that the new location will allow the company to stay within the city and provide additional storage space and offices, all on the same floor.

“It’s a great move for us,” she said.

The company, which employs a dozen people, plans to purchase the 14,500-square-foot facility at 31-33 Broad St. from Just for $500,000, according to site plans. At one point, Just was seeking $850,000 for the facility.

Just Water did not return a request seeking comment.