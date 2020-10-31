Glens Falls candy supplier to purchase former Just Water facility

GLENS FALLS — A local candy supplier is poised to move into the old Just Water facility on Broad Street that’s been on the market since the company relocated to Queensbury last year.
Donahue & Higgins Candy and Tobacco Co., which has operated out of a 10,000-square-foot building at 182 Maple St. since 1985, plans to purchase the former Just facility on Broad Street after the city’s Planning Board approves site plans to convert the building into a warehouse at its Tuesday meeting.
April Higgins, vice president of the wholesale candy supplier, said she doesn’t anticipate any issues with the site plans being approved since hardly any modifications are being made. She added that the new location will allow the company to stay within the city and provide additional storage space and offices, all on the same floor.
“It’s a great move for us,” she said.
Just Water has put its Broad Avenue site on the market, but will continue to operate in both Glens Falls and Queensbury for now.
The company, which employs a dozen people, plans to purchase the 14,500-square-foot facility at 31-33 Broad St. from Just for $500,000, according to site plans. At one point, Just was seeking $850,000 for the facility.
Just Water did not return a request seeking comment.
Higgins said her company decided to purchase the building after a lease agreement to rent a neighboring warehouse on Maple Street that once housed Fortress Records Management and Storage was terminated after the building sold earlier this year.
The warehouse, located at 178-180 Maple St., was purchased by Ballston Spa developer Tim Moriarty in March. He plans to convert the building into an apartment complex.
Just Water relocated to a 52,000-square-foot facility at 276 Dix Ave. in Queensbury last year after spending nearly five years operating in Glens Falls. The company made hefty investments to the Broad Street location, which was once the home to St. Alphonsus Church.
But the company, known for its environmentally friendly packaging, outgrew the space as it introduced a line of flavor-infused waters and a 1-liter option.
The company, while no longer in Glens Falls, still pays the city $60,000 a year for use of its water.
As far as the old Donahue & Higgins Candy and Tobacco Co. location on Maple Street, Higgins would not reveal any future plans for the site.
“I’m not ready to talk about that yet,” she said. “It’s still in the works.”
