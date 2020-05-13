Glens Falls cancels summer programs; Pool and beach to remain closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The city has canceled many of the summer activities organized by its Recreation Department, including Kids Club Day Camp at East Field and Crandall Park, the City Band concert series in City Park and the recreation softball league.

East Field pool and Haviland Cove beach will remain closed for the summer, as will basketball courts. Team sports such as football, baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse are prohibited; and playground equipment is off-limits until further notice.

Block parties and festivals and other group events are canceled through June 30. In mid-June, city officials will re-evaluate the state of the pandemic and determine whether to make changes for July and August.

All other programming listed in the city's spring/summer brochure is canceled, with the exception of a few activities that allow for people to stay several feet away from each other. Tennis and pickleball will be allowed on city courts, and nets are being put up this week.

The community gardening program at East Field and Sagamore parks will go ahead. In city parks, everyone should maintain safe distances from others, and wear masks when coming within 6 feet of other people.

