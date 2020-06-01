Glens Falls businesses selling shirts for Hospital Foundation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — A collaboration between Fountain Square Outfitters and Trampoline Design hopes to raise money for the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation.

The advertising agency and adventure outfitter, both located in downtown Glens Falls, have designed a Social Distancing Inactivewear line of shirts and ball caps that celebrate staying socially distant, even as New York begins to reopen for business.

Stay-at-home adventures like "couch surfing" and "backyard outings" will help keep COVID-19 cases on the decline in the North Country, according to the businesses. One shirt advertises the "Laundry Mountain Guide Service," which promises “Loads of Adventure.”

The shirts and hats can be ordered online at http://www.inactivewear.store and can be picked up curbside at the Fountain Square Outfitters retail location at 1 Ridge St. (between 4 and 6 p.m.) or shipped directly to consumers.

All proceeds will be donated to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, with thanks to front-line responders.

For questions, contact Amanda Magee at 518-321-7108 or email directly: amanda@designtramp.com

