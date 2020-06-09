Glens Falls business owners hurt by COVID-19 can apply for help

GLENS FALLS — Small business owners hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a forgivable loan of up to $7,500 to help cover expenses incurred during the state’s two month shutdown.
The Small Business Recovery Fund program is available to businesses in the city with 20 or fewer employees that were in operation prior to Nov. 1, 2019 and are currently facing financial hardship because of the virus.
The program was created to assist businesses that did not qualify for federal assistance programs created under the CARES Act, said Edward Bartholomew, president of the Economic Development Corp. of Warren County, which is administering the program.
Funding from the program was made possible by a $150,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Glens Falls Development Corp. assisted in the program’s creation.
“We don’t want those businesses to fall behind … and feel there’s not an opportunity for them,” Bartholomew said.
Funds can be used to cover wages and health care costs and pay off fixed debts such as mortgages. Funding can also be used to pay off back rent, so long as costs don’t exceed 50% of the total funds received.
Money can also be used for promotional purposes and to buy inventory, according to the guidelines.
The loans are forgiven if the business remains in operation for one year and maintains a staff level at least equal to its average prior to the shutdown, Bartholomew said.
“That’s an incentive,” he said of the loan’s forgiveness aspect.
Business owners that fail to remain operational or don’t adhere to the program’s guidelines will have to pay back the loan at a 4% interest rate.
Claims are being processed on a rolling basis until funding is depleted, Bartholomew said.
Borrowers must provide a personal financial guarantee and agree to a credit check before receiving any funds.
Complete guidelines for the program can be found on the city’s website.
