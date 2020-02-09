Glens Falls building permit money up 30% due to big-ticket projects

The city is considering raising permit fees, which have been unchanged for at least 15 years. He said contractors he has talked to are supportive of the increase.

“They say: ‘It’s about time. You guys are the lowest around,’” he said.

One of the biggest changes would be basing the fee for commercial permits on the square footage of the project instead of the cost, which Vanderzee said is often an arbitrary number.

“I’ve had some contractors give me an absurdly low number for the project and I have many others who are honest,” he said.

Every other municipality uses square footage, which is easily calculated.

Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the growth in building permits is encouraging and is a reflection of outside investment and businesses that are coming to the area or expanding. This includes restaurants and service businesses such as barbershops and spas.

“We’re a beautiful small city that a lot of people desire to do business in and live,” he said.

Real estate agents report a strong market, according to Bittel.