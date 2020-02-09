Glens Falls building permit money up 30% due to big-ticket projects

GLENS FALLS — Revenue from building permits surged again in Glens Falls in 2019 — increasing by 30% over the previous year — because of some big-ticket projects and an increase in residential construction because of flippers.
The city collected $61,899 in permit fees compared with $47,731 in 2018. The 73-unit Broad Street Commons affordable housing project was responsible for $14,000 in fees. A vacant house was taken down and land cleared for the project in November. Two connected four-story buildings will be constructed on the site. There will also be 6,300 square feet of retail space.
Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee said some other big-ticket projects that brought in revenue include the renovation of at least four floors of the Travelers Building at 333 Glen St.
Glens Falls National Bank is renovating its three-story building at 234-238 Glen St. as part of a reconfiguration of its office space.
“We’re encouraged with the amount of work and things that are still happening in the city and the growth,” he said.
Other big projects included renovation of Adirondack Health Institute’s space at 101 Ridge St., and the renovation of Hudson Headwater’s North Country Obstetrics & Gynecology building at 90 South St.
Vanderzee said it seemed like the number of permits issued was pretty close to the previous year. However, instead of the small-dollar permits to fix a plumbing system at $2 or $3 a pop, there are house flippers that are rehabbing properties and paying $175 worth of permits.
The city is considering raising permit fees, which have been unchanged for at least 15 years. He said contractors he has talked to are supportive of the increase.
“They say: ‘It’s about time. You guys are the lowest around,’” he said.
One of the biggest changes would be basing the fee for commercial permits on the square footage of the project instead of the cost, which Vanderzee said is often an arbitrary number.
“I’ve had some contractors give me an absurdly low number for the project and I have many others who are honest,” he said.
Every other municipality uses square footage, which is easily calculated.
Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the growth in building permits is encouraging and is a reflection of outside investment and businesses that are coming to the area or expanding. This includes restaurants and service businesses such as barbershops and spas.
“We’re a beautiful small city that a lot of people desire to do business in and live,” he said.
Real estate agents report a strong market, according to Bittel.
“They’re seeing both an uptick in sales and also in a steady increase in housing prices, which generally points to a healthy residential housing market,” he said.
He believes that the South Street revitalization project will continue to boost the city economically.
