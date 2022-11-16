Glens Falls Building and Codes Department looks to get back on track

GLENS FALLS — City officials hope that new staff and revamped procedures will reinvigorate its Building and Codes Department so it can more efficiently process applications and tackle some of the problem properties in Glens Falls.

Glens Falls has been going through a transition after the department completely turned over following the resignation of former Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee in June. Another person in that office had retired previously and the other one left for another position.

The city had been trying to focus attention on this department for the last few years. Last year, LaBella Associates was hired to conduct a review of its procedures.

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said hiring the consultant grew out of an effort by the Building and Codes Committee to improve the inspection process and monitor short-term rental properties.

“We realized that if we were going to be adding more work to the department, we needed to look at operational efficiency across the department as a whole,” she said at the Oct. 24 meeting of the committee.

Palmer admitted that this department of the city had not always gotten as much attention as it should.

“This department has needed more attention for some time. It’s great that the city has prioritized it,” she said.

Mayor Bill Collins said the city has been working for years to figure out how to get everything done with the staff it has in the Building and Codes Department — helping people get the appropriate building permits, process applications before the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals and addressing problem properties.

“We’ve struggled in all of those areas for a while,” he said.

At one point, the office was not even open full time because nobody could staff the phones, Collins added.

Short-staffing is not unique to the Building and Codes Department, according to Collins. Over the last 10 to 12 years, the city has cut somewhere between 30% to 40% of its workforce in order to keep taxes down as much as possible.

Getting back on track

The first step in getting back on track was the hiring of new Code Enforcement Officer Justin Reckner, who started in September.

Reckner has 15 years of experience in the construction trades. Palmer said Reckner’s history in the private sector will be very valuable because he knows what applicants are dealing with.

Reckner told the Building and Codes Committee that he is working on revamping applications to detail the specific kinds of information that the city is requesting from applicants, so there is less of a gray area.

“I would like to make things a little bit more structured, so that way, these applications can be a little more fluid and streamlined,” he said.

In addition, another priority is to get more of the forms online.

One change in the department has been to separate the inspection of properties from the duties of reviewing applications that come before the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The city has hired Catherine Hamlin as a part-time zoning and planning coordinator to oversee those boards.

Hamlin told the committee that when building permit applications come in, she looks at them first to make sure that any approvals are not required from the planning or zoning boards.

This allows Reckner to focus on the building permit aspects.

Reckner will lead the department, and the goal is to hire another person to work on building inspections. Collins said officials recently interviewed a person.

Palmer said separating the responsibilities has been a long-sought goal.

“I think the department needed to have clearly defined roles and expectations for each position rather than everybody kind of doing everything. There still may be some overlap,” she said.

J.D. Ellingsworth, a retired firefighter who works part-time for the city tracking problem properties, said he and Chief James Schrammel have advocated that the two facets — planning and zoning and building permits — be separated.

“Before, it all got funneled in. There was no organization to it and no system to it,” he said.

One issue has been incomplete applications, according to Hamlin.

“We had something that just came in with just building plans. Without a site plan, I don’t know if they’re in compliance with zoning,” she said.

Rich Campagnola, building code and life safety services manager for LaBella, agreed that applications sometimes are missing information required by the city’s code.

The city is still using the services of LaBella in a support role as it continues to staff up.

“We’ll be the extra manpower necessary to keep the building department running,” said Ed Larkin, regional manager for LaBella Associates.

Improving communication

The city also has been trying to improve the department’s communication with the public.

Earlier this year, the city launched a program called See Click Fix on its website. That program will be integrated with the software that the Buildings and Codes Department uses, so those complaints can be tracked, according to Palmer.

“It will have an app and the public can report things on the app, and on the back end there’s a lot of things we can use to organize workflow and track response time,” she said.

Palmer said the city had purchased software for the department in the last couple years, but it was not being used to the fullest extent.

“Unfortunately, part of that reason was COVID and lack of training that was occurring during that time,” she said.

Reckner told the committee when a resident emails the Building and Codes Department, he tries to respond within five business days about what the next steps would be.

Palmer said she has had a lot of good feedback already that communication has improved with Reckner's arrival.

“He’s been extremely responsive when any of us has reached out with questions from our constituents,” Palmer said.

Problem properties

Another goal is to continue to address dilapidated properties and nuisance violations such as furniture being left for weeks at the side of the road.

Collins said the city is working to deal with those problems.

“It’s hard for me to say we’re doing a good job if one of those abandoned properties is next door to yours or my (home),” he said.

Collins said it is frustrating, but these properties sometimes can be tied up with the banks and it could take three years to foreclose on a property.

“That three years in Glens Falls’ weather could be completely wrecking that house with broken pipes,” he said.

The situation was especially complicated with a suspension of foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellingsworth is continuing to track vacant “zombie” properties of which he estimated there are about 80.

Collins said properties could be tied up for a variety of reasons. They could be in probate from an estate. There may be a fire and the homeowner has to wait to hear from an insurance company or if a fire investigation has been completed.

“It can take months to find the name of the bank that bought the properties,” he said.

The city has adopted a vacant properties registry law, according to Collins.

“It allows us to go in and shore up these homes. It allows us to address them and get back on the tax rolls,” he said.

Palmer said she is optimistic that the cooling housing market will be beneficial in a way.

“People are wanting to buy those properties and fix them up as quickly as they can,” she said.

Collins said property owners can also be cited for leaving junk out in the yard. After two warnings, the city can remove the items and bill the homeowner.

Collins stressed that change is going to come slowly. Reckner had to complete a state training and certification program involving several days of all-day online classes and a final exam.

Fire Chief James Schrammel told the committee that he believes the city is moving in the right direction.

“If you can’t build the foundation, you can’t build the house. I think we have a very good foundation going forward,” he said.