Glens Falls Building and Codes Committee workshop slated for Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council Building and Codes Committee is holding a workshop prior to the scheduled Common Council meeting on Tuesday.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m., and will serve as an introduction to the committee members.

The committee will also discuss tenant and landlord issues and the lighting law. There will also be updates on short-term rentals and from an engineering consultant. The committee will also set the schedule for future meetings.

The workshop will take place in the mayor's conference room on the second floor of City Hall.

