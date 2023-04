Hundreds gathered at the 12th annual Glens Falls Brewfest at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday. More than 15 local breweries took part in the tasting festival including Adirondack Winery, Mean Max Brew Works, Common Roots Brewing Company and Slickfin Brewing. Proceeds went to benefit the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Feeder Canal Alliance. Attendees also got to hear music from Dirt Cheap.