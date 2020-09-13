Glens Falls BID revamps website, rebrands

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Business Improvement District has debuted a new logo and website for the organization as part of a rebranding.

The website can be accessed at www.downtownglensfalls.org.

Its purpose is to inform BID members and the public about what the BID is and what it is working on. It features news, past meeting minutes, upcoming meeting dates and photos of projects. The logo and website were created by Advokate LLC.

BID President Daniel Burke said it was time for the rebranding.

“After a strategic planning session with Kendall & Associates, we realized that one of our major goals was to work on our communications. We’ve flown under the radar for a long time making enhancements to downtown, but our board feels it’s time to let more people knew what the BID is and how it works,” he said in a news release.

The BID also has set up an email newsletter to members. It is also sending regular press releases.

Additional projects are also in the works and the BID invites feedback on their communications.