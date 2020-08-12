Glens Falls BID begins bench repair project

GLENS FALLS — Dozens of park benches located throughout downtown are currently being restored by the Glens Falls Business Improvement District.

The $15,000 project began on Tuesday and is expected to wrap by the end of the month. Ten benches have been repaired so far, and three more are expected to be replaced entirely.

“The BID put the benches out in the first place and they were looking rough. We want downtown looking its best, so we made it a priority to fix them up this year," BID President Daniel Burke said in a statement.

The project is being completed by Wood Brothers Quality Construction of Glens Falls.

Earlier this summer, the Crandall Public Library added six benches to the sector of Crandall Park that is owned by Crandall Trust.

The nonprofit BID was established in 2005 and works to improve the economic environment in downtown.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0