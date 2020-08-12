You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls BID begins bench repair project
0 comments

Glens Falls BID begins bench repair project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Dozens of park benches located throughout downtown are currently being restored by the Glens Falls Business Improvement District.

The $15,000 project began on Tuesday and is expected to wrap by the end of the month. Ten benches have been repaired so far, and three more are expected to be replaced entirely.

“The BID put the benches out in the first place and they were looking rough. We want downtown looking its best, so we made it a priority to fix them up this year," BID President Daniel Burke said in a statement. 

The project is being completed by Wood Brothers Quality Construction of Glens Falls.

Earlier this summer, the Crandall Public Library added six benches to the sector of Crandall Park that is owned by Crandall Trust. 

The nonprofit BID was established in 2005 and works to improve the economic environment in downtown.

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News