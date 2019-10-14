GLENS FALLS — The King Kutz NY barbershop on Glen Street will hold its second annual Kutz for Cancer fundraiser later this month.
The fundraiser will be held from 9 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Last year, the daylong effort raised about $700, which was donated to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, owner Bruce Majeus said.
On Oct. 27, customers will pay regular prices for haircuts and shaves, with all proceeds again donated to the cancer center.
There will be free food and beverages on premises along with raffles for various gift certificates, from car detailing to massage therapy. The food and gift certificates are all donated, Majeus said.
Majeus said his father, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, is undergoing treatment after cancer spread following initial treatment.
His father's situation inspired him to hold the fundraisers.
"When it hit my father, it really hit close to home," Majeus said.
