Glens Falls awards Market Square project to Bonacio Construction

GLENS FALLS — Bonacio Construction will rehab a pair of city-owned buildings along South and Elm streets and construct a multi-story parking garage as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The Common Council, on Tuesday, awarded the project, known as Market Square, to the Saratoga Springs-based construction company after receiving just two responses to a request for qualifications issued back in March. MLB Construction Services of Malta was the other company that responded.
Mayor Dan Hall said both companies have done good work within the city, but noted that Bonacio focuses more on development, giving them the edge. The company, headed by Sonny Bonacio, developed and constructed 14 Hudson Ave., the towering mixed-use facility near Glens Falls Hospital that houses SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary Arts Center.
“They’re a developer and that kind of made us think more along the lines of looking at them in the sense that this is what they do. They’re developers,” Hall said.
The city will now enter into negotiations for the construction company to purchase three city-owned parcels that will make up the Market Square project. Negotiations are still ongoing and there is no projected timeline for when a final agreement will be reached, Hall said.
Included in the negotiations will be two city-owned buildings at 45 South St. and 36 Elm St. that sit adjacent to where a year-round farmers market and community center will eventually stand.
The buildings sit across the street from 41 South St., which once housed Sandy’s Clam Bar, and was acquired by Sonny Bonacio for $305,000 in 2019, according to Warren County property records.
Hall said the fact that Bonacio owns the adjacent building did not factor into the city’s decision to award his company the project, but acknowledged that the developer would likely benefit from the decision.
“It’s obviously advantageous for them, but that wasn’t part of our decision,” he said.
Also included in the Market Square project are plans to build a mixed-use building and multi-story parking garage at 25-33 South St., where the South Street pavilion is located. The pavilion is currently the home of a parking lot and the Glens Falls Farmers Market.
Tuesday’s decision to award Bonacio Construction the project is the latest development in the city’s long-stalled Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to rehab portions of the South Street corridor.
Last month, the city awarded a $255,000 contract to Envision Architects of Albany to design the South Street market, which is expected to break ground early next year.
Applications received under the business loan program, rolled out earlier this year, are also being processed. The loan program set aside just over $250,000 to attract new businesses and help current businesses expand.
The city is also moving forward with a number of infrastructure upgrades near Exchange and Elm streets, and plans to construct a city-wide arts trail are slowly coming to fruition as well.
