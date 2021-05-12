Glens Falls awards Market Square project to Bonacio Construction

GLENS FALLS — Bonacio Construction will rehab a pair of city-owned buildings along South and Elm streets and construct a multi-story parking garage as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Common Council, on Tuesday, awarded the project, known as Market Square, to the Saratoga Springs-based construction company after receiving just two responses to a request for qualifications issued back in March. MLB Construction Services of Malta was the other company that responded.

Mayor Dan Hall said both companies have done good work within the city, but noted that Bonacio focuses more on development, giving them the edge. The company, headed by Sonny Bonacio, developed and constructed 14 Hudson Ave., the towering mixed-use facility near Glens Falls Hospital that houses SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary Arts Center.

“They’re a developer and that kind of made us think more along the lines of looking at them in the sense that this is what they do. They’re developers,” Hall said.