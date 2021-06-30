Glens Falls awards business loans under DRI program

GLENS FALLS — The city recently awarded a number of deferred loans to entrepreneurs as part of a business start-up program created as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Loans totaling $235,000 were awarded to eight businesses as part of the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE.
The program was established using about $600,000 of the city’s $10 million DRI grant awarded by the state in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area near South Street.
Funding for the program was provided by the state’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal.
The program was only open to entrepreneurs seeking to create a new business or expand one that was started within the last five years in the city’s DRI target area, which encompasses the South Street corridor and portions of the downtown area.
Money from the program can be used to cover a variety of costs, including purchasing new equipment, renovations and payroll expenses for up to 12 months.
If a business remains open after five years, the loans turn into forgivable grants.
Applicants were required to cover 20% of the total loan to be eligible.
Funding was awarded based on an applicant’s needs. The program was administered by the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp.
Applicants that were award funding under the program will use the money to open restaurants, a bookstore and a gourmet market, among other things.
Below is a list of applicants that have received funding under the program along with a breakdown on how the funds will be used.
- John Homkey and Melissa Brennan — $20,000 to purchase furnishings and equipment to open a new restaurant, Flight on South, at 11 South St.
- Johanna von Geldern — $20,000 to purchase furnishings and equipment to open a new restaurant, Sweet Beet Bistro, at 80-82 Warren St.
- Cara Greenslade, Kelli Germain and Will Fowler — $15,000 to relocate and expand their professional design and graphic advertising firm, Sidekick Creative, out of The Shirt Factory to a downtown location still to be determined.
- Andrew and Ashley Kopf — $20,000 to purchase equipment needed to sell ice cream and various baked goods at their business, Abby’s Cookie Jar, located at 128 Glen St.
- Benjamin Miller — $40,000 to purchase food display equipment for a gourmet market currently under renovation at 15-25 Park St.
- Elisabeth Mahoney — $40,000 to purchase furnishings needed to open an independent bookstore, Lillian’s’ Bookstore, at 16 Maple St.
- Kenyatta Steans and Bruce Reese — $40,000 in start-up capital and equipment costs to launch a new online-based gaming business, Gamestarr Group, at a location still to be determined.
- Christy Alexander — $40,000 to purchase office furnishings for a flexible workspace currently being constructed at the former TD Bank building located at 237 Glen St.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.