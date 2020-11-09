Glens Falls attic fire quickly extinguished

GLENS FALLS — It was a good thing that Katie Carson took the day off from work on Monday.

Carson normally works as human resources director for a nonprofit in Saratoga County.

However, she was at her 28 Lawrence St. home in the morning. She was about to head out for a run when she smelled something burning. She looked into her kid’s bedroom and called her husband to find the source of the smell.

“I started unplugging things but the smell kept getting stronger,” she said.

She called 911 and got out of the house with her cats. No one was injured.

The Glens Falls Fire Department quickly responded to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said when firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming out of the eaves and over the rafters.

Firefighters had to access the crawlspace from the back of the two-story duplex to determine the origin of the fire.

“It took us awhile to find it,” he said.

Carson said she did not even know there was a crawlspace.