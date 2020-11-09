 Skip to main content
Glens Falls attic fire quickly extinguished
A firefighter carries a fan to vent a house at 28 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls on Monday morning. Fire broke out in the attic. No one was injured. 

 Michael Goot

GLENS FALLS — It was a good thing that Katie Carson took the day off from work on Monday.

Carson normally works as human resources director for a nonprofit in Saratoga County.

However, she was at her 28 Lawrence St. home in the morning. She was about to head out for a run when she smelled something burning. She looked into her kid’s bedroom and called her husband to find the source of the smell.

“I started unplugging things but the smell kept getting stronger,” she said.

She called 911 and got out of the house with her cats. No one was injured.

The Glens Falls Fire Department quickly responded to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said when firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming out of the eaves and over the rafters.

Firefighters had to access the crawlspace from the back of the two-story duplex to determine the origin of the fire.

“It took us awhile to find it,” he said.

Carson said she did not even know there was a crawlspace. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but then had to remain at the scene to remove the ceiling and insulation.

“We have quite a bit of overhaul to do to make sure the fire doesn't spread,” Schrammel said.

The cause is under investigation.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

