 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glens Falls asks residents not to rake yard waste onto curbs yet

  • 0

The Glens Falls Department of Public Works has asked residents to not rake yard and lawn waste onto street curbs yet, due to the erratic weather.

City officials have said that while temperatures are warming, the possibility of more snowfall remains.

If it snows again, yard waste that is not bagged could interfere with city snowplows during snow removal.

Residents can still place bagged yard and lawn waste in front of their homes, as these bags will be picked up, city officials said.

Open lawn waste pickup begins in April and runs until Oct. 1.

During that time, Glens Falls DPW crews will pick up branches under 4 inches in diameter, brush and non-bagged leaves.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News