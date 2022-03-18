Glens Falls asks residents not to rake yard waste onto curbs yet

The Glens Falls Department of Public Works has asked residents to not rake yard and lawn waste onto street curbs yet, due to the erratic weather.

City officials have said that while temperatures are warming, the possibility of more snowfall remains.

If it snows again, yard waste that is not bagged could interfere with city snowplows during snow removal.

Residents can still place bagged yard and lawn waste in front of their homes, as these bags will be picked up, city officials said.

Open lawn waste pickup begins in April and runs until Oct. 1.

During that time, Glens Falls DPW crews will pick up branches under 4 inches in diameter, brush and non-bagged leaves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0