Glens Falls asking for better hygiene

Mayor Dan Hall said at Tuesday’s Common Council that to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the city has set up hand sanitizer dispensers around City Hall and trained its cleaning person on best practices and increasing use of disinfectant.

Fire Chief James Schrammel is the city’s liaison to the state Department of Health and Warren County Public Health on the coronavirus. He put together a presentation for city department heads.

That presentation was also shared with employees at Cool Insuring Arena and the Travelers Building, which is home to 900 workers. It is also on the city’s website and there are links to other information.

