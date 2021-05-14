Glens Falls arts trail moving forward

GLENS FALLS — A number of new features will soon be appearing along city sidewalks.
The city is planning to put in 10 bike racks and a series of sidewalk markings along its mile-long arts trail later this spring. Four public art installations are planned, too, including a mural and one sculpture.
The installations are part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016 to rehab portions of downtown and spark future economic development.
For the arts trail, $125,000 was set aside. The project was developed by the Glens Falls Arts District to connect the various museums, theaters and art galleries scattered throughout the city.
The Arts District is a collaboration among the city’s 14 arts organizations to promote the local arts scene.
“We’ve been working on this for upwards of seven years,” said Kate Austin-Avon, a co-founder of the organization.
The idea is to spotlight the burgeoning arts scene, which often goes unnoticed by visitors, she said.
“When you come to Glens Falls as a visitor, you don’t necessarily see how important the arts are to this community. This is a huge arts community,” she said.
A few details are being ironed out, but Austin-Avon said she is hopeful the bike racks and sidewalk markings can be installed sometime in the next two months.
The organization is looking for local sponsors for the bike racks, which will be put up in front of the 10 stops along the trail, which begins at the Chapman Museum and snakes through the heart of downtown before moving down Warren Street and ending at the Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street.
Austin-Avon said each rack will be shaped like a bicycle and include the arts district’s logo on one tire and the logo of the sponsor on the other.
She noted the organization has plans to expand the arts trail even after the DRI funds are spent and is seeking donations.
She declined to provide details on the public art installations, because a few issues with funding are still being worked out. But the organization is ready to move ahead as soon as the money becomes available.
The city must issue a request for proposals to artists, because the installations are being paid for with public funds.
Austin-Avon said the displays will be something people will want to interact with, which will help promote the city.
“When people come to Glens Falls, they’re going to see these things they want to take their picture with and share them to social media, and that will be really good for marketing Glens Falls,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chad Rabinovitz, former director of the Adirondack Theater Festival, said the trail will help establish the city as an arts destination, which will drive tourism and benefit the community as a whole.
The public art will make the city more appealing, resulting in a more vibrant downtown and longer stays by visitors, he said.
“It’s just all around going to have a notable economic impact and a vibrancy impact on our community,” Rabinovitz said.
To learn more about the Glens Falls Arts District, visit artsdistrictgf.com. The organization also provides weekly updates on its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ArtsDistrictofGlensFalls.
Donations for the arts trail can be submitted to the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council at 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Donations should be marked for the arts trail.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.