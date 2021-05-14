Glens Falls arts trail moving forward

The organization is looking for local sponsors for the bike racks, which will be put up in front of the 10 stops along the trail, which begins at the Chapman Museum and snakes through the heart of downtown before moving down Warren Street and ending at the Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street.

Austin-Avon said each rack will be shaped like a bicycle and include the arts district’s logo on one tire and the logo of the sponsor on the other.

She noted the organization has plans to expand the arts trail even after the DRI funds are spent and is seeking donations.

She declined to provide details on the public art installations, because a few issues with funding are still being worked out. But the organization is ready to move ahead as soon as the money becomes available.

The city must issue a request for proposals to artists, because the installations are being paid for with public funds.

Austin-Avon said the displays will be something people will want to interact with, which will help promote the city.

“When people come to Glens Falls, they’re going to see these things they want to take their picture with and share them to social media, and that will be really good for marketing Glens Falls,” she said.