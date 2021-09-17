Glens Falls arts trail entering next phase

Construction on the various DRI projects is expected to begin next year.

Meanwhile, the Arts District has been soliciting sponsors for the bike racks that will eventually be installed in front of the 10 arts destinations. The racks will be bicycle-shaped and include the Arts District logo in one wheel and the name of the sponsor in another.

Sponsorships for each rack can be purchased for $750 for two years or $1,500 for a 10-year period.

In addition, a large Adirondack chair that will be installed near Centennial Circle as part of the trail will include six sponsorship opportunities at $1,000 a piece, Austin-Avon said.

“It’s a cool way to get your business name out there for sure,” she said. “We have a lot of different projects that we would make happen if we had the funding for it.”

Those interested in becoming a sponsor should email Austin-Avon at: kate@advokate.net.

The Arts District will also be sending out special pins to individuals who donate $10 or more to 10 different arts organizations within the city throughout 2021 as part of the Arts Hero campaign.