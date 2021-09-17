Glens Falls arts trail entering next phase

GLENS FALLS — Attention all artists.
The Arts District of Glens Falls is seeking artists to paint displays on four electrical boxes found along the city’s arts trail created as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative — a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spark economic development.
Artists will have free rein to craft the displays, so long as the designs incorporate all sides of the electrical boxes and remain family friendly, said Kate Austin-Avon, a co-founder of the Arts District.
“It’s going to be out in public view so it should be family friendly, but there’s nothing in particular — it’s not like there’s a floral theme. It’s anything,” she said.
A committee comprised of representative of the various arts organizations in the city will determine which designs are chosen. All designs must be submitted to the Lower Adirondack Arts Council by Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.
Artists selected for the project will receive a $750 stipend. The boxes must be painted by Oct. 31.
For additional information, visit: https://larac.org/opportunities.
The displays are just one component of the arts trail, which connects the city’s 10 arts destinations and 14 arts organizations and extends from the Chapman Museum on Glen Street to the Hyde Collection on Warren Street.
Stops along the trail include the Wood and Park theaters, LARAC and The Shirt Factory, among other destinations.
Progress on the trail was seemingly stalled as the Arts District waited to receive funding needed to advance the project, which also includes a series of banners, sidewalk stamps, bike racks and various public art fixtures and murals.
The trail was awarded $125,000 in DRI funding.
Banners outlining the trail were hung last year and the sidewalk stamps and bike racks are ready to be installed, Austin-Avon said.
She added the public art installations will likely move forward next year.
“We have other plans in the works that we’re probably looking at next year for,” Austin-Avon said. “That will be more public art. It might murals or sculptures.”
She added the number of displays will depend on the amount of money the organization is able to raise through fundraising.
Progress on the city’s DRI has ramped up in recent months, including along the South Street corridor, where city officials have been working to design the Market Square project, the centerpiece of the city’s revitalization efforts.
A streetscaping project along Elm Street is also in the process of being designed, and a series of deferred loans have be awarded to various entrepreneurs to create or expand current businesses throughout the downtown area.
Construction on the various DRI projects is expected to begin next year.
Meanwhile, the Arts District has been soliciting sponsors for the bike racks that will eventually be installed in front of the 10 arts destinations. The racks will be bicycle-shaped and include the Arts District logo in one wheel and the name of the sponsor in another.
Sponsorships for each rack can be purchased for $750 for two years or $1,500 for a 10-year period.
In addition, a large Adirondack chair that will be installed near Centennial Circle as part of the trail will include six sponsorship opportunities at $1,000 a piece, Austin-Avon said.
“It’s a cool way to get your business name out there for sure,” she said. “We have a lot of different projects that we would make happen if we had the funding for it.”
Those interested in becoming a sponsor should email Austin-Avon at: kate@advokate.net.
The Arts District will also be sending out special pins to individuals who donate $10 or more to 10 different arts organizations within the city throughout 2021 as part of the Arts Hero campaign.
Donations are tax deductible. For more information on the campaign, visit: www.artsdistrictgf.com/hero.
Those interested in donating directly to the Arts District can do so online by visiting: https://artsdistrictgf.ticketleap.com.
Checks payable to The Arts District of Glens Falls can be mailed to LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
