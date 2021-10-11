Glens Falls artist releases children's book

“The first instinct was, ‘Oh shoot, I have to design this kid’s bedroom.’ I did it in comic books years ago, putting my art on walls of office buildings. I was like, ‘I’m going for it.’ I thought it would make a cool conversation piece when I talk to kids and do book readings. I can bring the art that’s in the book.”

Well-known in area art circles, Richichi is also curating the annual “Tooning-In Gallery” as part of the Adirondack Film Festival that starts Thursday. From sneak preview screenings, he and five other artists have created paintings and drawings for each of the films being shown, based on movies scenes they watched.

Their work will be hung in the Charles R. Wood Theater and proceeds of sales — usually between $35 and $50 — go to the artists. Many of the works are gobbled up by the producers and actors, he said.

“It’s fun to be able to see them light up when they see what we did, or see the actors say, ‘Oh my God, someone drew me from the scene I was in,’” he said. “I’ve seen directors brought to tears.”

Richichi will also be a featured artist at the LARAC gallery on Nov. 5-6 where upward of 50 of his original paintings will be on display and for sale, along with copies of “Colorworld,” which his niece Olivia also stars in, by the way.