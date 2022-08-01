Glens Falls artist illustrates new children's book

GLENS FALLS — Anthony Richichi grew up doodling on the walls of his Glens Falls home, but never thought he would ever become a professional artist.

“It always just felt like just a hobby I was really good at,” said Richichi, who had planned to be a musician.

It wasn’t until 2013 when he started painting with acrylics that he started to take his hobby seriously, because, as he explained, “nothing beats canvas and paint on your hands.

“It kind of took off after that,” said the 35-year-old.

He recently opened his own studio on McDonald Street and just released his latest illustrated book, “Raccoons Go Rafting,” published by Saratoga Springs Publishing.

He started working in the publishing company during the pandemic shutdown in 2020. His first book titled, “Jack,” written by Kate Falls, is about a talented barn cat.

He also wrote and illustrated his own book titled, “Colorworld,” the story of a little boy named Henry who discovers a magical treasure of art supplies that bring his drawings to life. He is currently working on a sequel to that book.

His illustrated book, “Witches, Bats, and Mystical Cats,” written by Julie Chapman, won a Moonbeam Children’s Book Award in 2021.

His latest book, “Raccoons Go Rafting,” written by Rachel Vogel, is an adventurous tale of mischievous rafting raccoons enjoying a summer trip down the Hudson River.

Richichi does his book illustrations in a program on his iPad called Procreate. He can sketch, shade and color his drawings on the iPad screen with an Apple Pencil.

His book illustrations can be described as fine art, while his true passion is Salvador Dali-esque surrealism. He often paints pictures of Vincent van Gogh.

“He’s intense, man,” Richichi said of Van Gogh. “His story and the way he was just obsessed with art at all costs.”

Richichi often meshes two or three Van Gogh paintings into one recreation.

“The blending and the style, and the mark making, you almost feel crazy trying to re-create it,” he said.

His own surrealism artwork will often show up in his book illustrations as paintings on walls in the background.

His books are available on the Saratoga Springs Publishing website at www.saratogaspringspublishing.com, and each author also has his or her own website. Richichi’s illustrated books and artwork can be seen at www.tonykillustrator.com. He also does art shows and book signings in the summer.

Richichi is currently illustrating three more books for Saratoga Springs Publishing. He has also done some trading card work for Marvel. He runs a gallery at the Adirondack Film Festival, and he also did some artwork for a feature-length horror film. He has illustrated many comic books as well.

“Just being able to express myself and find a way to make a living,” he said, “but doing that with something that I really enjoy.”