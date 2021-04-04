Glens Falls Area Youth Center ramps up after pandemic pause

GLENS FALLS — Not long before Glens Falls Area Youth Center legend Matt Congdon passed away after a long illness, his heir apparent daughter, Molly Congdon-Hunsdon, asked her dad if she could make a website to help promote the center.
Though he was “not to technologically advanced — to be kind,” she said he agreed, and she built the center’s first site.
Now, thanks to victory in a “Creative Kickstart” contest run by Sidekick Creative in the Troy Shirt building, Congdon-Hunsdon said the current fairly basic website is getting a major upgrade.
“I’m excited my original vision for it will come to life now,” she said in an interview last week.
The website is one of several improvements being made at the center, which just began allowing kids back in on March 22 after a “precautionary pause” because of COVID-19.
Congdon-Hunsdon said the center continued providing food and hygiene items for students to pick up and take home during the pause, but she said it feels good to have them back inside.
“And the kids are psyched to be back,” she said.
Sidekick Creative partner Cara Greenslade said her company was excited to work with the youth center after seeing the contest application, and even more so as they learned about it.
And it’s a lot more than just a website revamp, she said.
“We’re going to start with rebranding and freshening the logo and then bring it all to life to help really tell their story,” she said, adding it will also include brochures and social media templates and is worth about $20,000.
Greenslade said one company that applied dropped out after learning the youth center applied, saying, “they wanted them to win.”
And she said despite Congdon-Hunsdon’s modesty, the current site is “great stuff to work from.”
In addition to the new site, the center now has a YouTube channel that it used during the downtime to offer a variety of activities from cooking to workouts. Former youth center member-turned-staffer Alex Prouty handled editing duties, she said.
And the programs have been revamped as well, including a much more extensive health program that now provides area kids with basics like shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, and also workout clothes, socks and even makeup, which Congdon-Hunsdon said is a necessity for girls who can’t afford it.
She said her dad started handing out basic hygiene items over 36 years ago after a boy came to the center after having used Tide granular detergent to wash his hair and complaining of pain.
There’s more of an emphasis on technology in the education program, too, aided by several new iPads and even some virtual reality headsets.
“We can’t force them to participate, so we’re trying to make it engaging and as fun as possible,” she said. “They don’t realize they’re learning.”
And while they can’t serve meals inside these days because of social distancing needs, they’re giving kids to-go containers and non-perishable items to make sure they’re eating.
Activities are a little more limited, too, but they’re still playing Ping-Pong, pool and air hockey, along with one-on-one contests in the gym like badminton and pickleball. They’re also planning outdoor activities like an Easter egg hunt.
Her efforts aren’t going unnoticed by youth center board members. Mark Griffin talked about how Molly literally grew up in the youth center with her dad and has lived the mission.
“The torch has been passed and Molly has the chops to build on Matt and Bob’s (Bob Congdon) labor of love,” he said.
Matt Nelson praised her efforts in picking up right where her father left off, and said she’s bringing the center into the 21st century, which was needed.
“She has the same passion as her dad and is able to connect with people just like he did,” Nelson said.
Congdon-Hunsdon has some new help too. Early in the pandemic, the center hired a new assistant director, Carly Merrill, a Queensbury native who she said “has so much passion for the mission” of the center.
Merrill, in a follow-up interview, said she has worked for years at Great Escape in a role that required her to basically train incoming workers, many of them 14- and 15-year-olds. She said she developed a bond with the kids and, though she wasn’t looking for a job, when she saw the posting for the youth center assistant, she was intrigued.
She admitted to having never heard of the center, but quickly realized “this is really what I’m meant to do.”
“It’s addicting once you learn about it,” she said.
Congdon-Hunsdon said the two bonded immediately, a bond Merrill said she noticed too.
“We’re incredibly lucky to have her,” Congdon-Hunsdon said.
Although she had hoped to have a major fundraiser dance a year ago on the year anniversary of her father’s death, the pandemic forced it to be postponed. She had hoped this would be the year to kick off what will be the one main fundraiser a year, but she’s putting it off again — again, because of COVID-19.
In its place will be smaller fundraisers like an April 20 event at Chipotle Mexican Grill in Queensbury, where 33% of proceeds go to the center, she said.