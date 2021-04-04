Glens Falls Area Youth Center ramps up after pandemic pause

Congdon-Hunsdon has some new help too. Early in the pandemic, the center hired a new assistant director, Carly Merrill, a Queensbury native who she said “has so much passion for the mission” of the center.

Merrill, in a follow-up interview, said she has worked for years at Great Escape in a role that required her to basically train incoming workers, many of them 14- and 15-year-olds. She said she developed a bond with the kids and, though she wasn’t looking for a job, when she saw the posting for the youth center assistant, she was intrigued.

She admitted to having never heard of the center, but quickly realized “this is really what I’m meant to do.”

“It’s addicting once you learn about it,” she said.

Congdon-Hunsdon said the two bonded immediately, a bond Merrill said she noticed too.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have her,” Congdon-Hunsdon said.

Although she had hoped to have a major fundraiser dance a year ago on the year anniversary of her father’s death, the pandemic forced it to be postponed. She had hoped this would be the year to kick off what will be the one main fundraiser a year, but she’s putting it off again — again, because of COVID-19.

In its place will be smaller fundraisers like an April 20 event at Chipotle Mexican Grill in Queensbury, where 33% of proceeds go to the center, she said.

