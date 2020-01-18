Glens Falls area went 'dry as the Sahara Desert' — almost — during Prohibition

The Glens Falls Women’s Christian Temperance Union held a “watch party” at the First Baptist Church on Jan. 16, 1920, to see out an old era and bring in a new.
The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — the Prohibition amendment — took effect when the clock ticked past midnight.
In Greenwich, the Women’s Christian Association held a “Victory and Thanksgiving Meeting” at the Methodist Church to celebrate “John Barleycorn’s Funeral.”
At Hudson Falls, 12 members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union held a celebration at the home of Mrs. George Cornell.
“With the 18th Amendment to the Constitution in force this morning, Hudson Falls will become as ‘dry’ as the Sahara Desert,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 17, 1920.
Arrests for Prohibition violations would soon be common, but judges frequently meted out a mere slap on the wrist, if any punishment at all.
Arrests made
John Madden, owner of the Hotel Madden, the legendary South Street building demolished in 2011 in Glens Falls, was among those arrested.
Two federal agents from New York City walked into the hotel cafe, apparently unrecognized, and ordered whisky, The Post-Star reported on July 6, 1920.
“It is alleged that when they were served with drinks, they took the glasses and made known their identity,” the paper reported.
The agents seized 5 gallons of whisky from behind the bar, arrested Madden, and detained him in the custody of Glens Falls Police Officer Cornelius Kennedy.
U.S. Commissioner Samuel Caplan of Albany released Madden on July 9.
“The federal agents withdrew their charge when Madden proved that the whiskey in his possession was for his own use and was not offered for sale,” the Ticonderoga Sentinel reported on July 15, 1920.
The outcome was similar in another case.
Acting on a tip, William Scott, deputy collector of customs, and Joseph Andres, a Delaware & Hudson Railway police lieutenant, were at the Saratoga Springs train station to watch William Patten, a D&H trainman, hand off a dress suitcase and black handbag to “well-known Saratoga businessman” John Hutchins, who had business interests in Glens Falls.
Scott and Andres searched the luggage and found three bottles of Gordon gin, two bottles of Burke’s Irish whisky, two bottles of Canadian Club whisky, three bottles of Haig & Haig whisky, and four bottles of Gooderham & Worts whisky, The Post-Star reported on April 19, 1920.
Scott arraigned Patten and Hutchins on charges of smuggling liquor across the Canadian/U.S. border at Rouses Point.
The two men pleaded not guilty and were released on $2,000 bail each.
Commissioner Caplan, at a hearing in Albany on May 13, dismissed the charges against Hutchins due to “insufficient evidence,” The Post-Star reported on May 14.
Post-Star reporters and editors were kept busy on deadline the night of another raid.
“No arrests were made, but at 2:30 o’clock this morning the agents had not concluded their work,” The Post-Star reported on June 4, 1920.
Federal agents had seized seven barrels of whiskey from an unoccupied building at 35 West St., and agents were searching elsewhere in Glens Falls.
“In addition to seizing the liquor in the West Street place, they made a search of a downtown hotel, where it is said they found no liquor. The agents traveled in two or more automobiles, one of them a large limousine, and after making the search of the hotel they started out in other directions,” The Post-Star reported. “The seized liquor was taken to the basement of the federal building (post office?) on Warren Street on an automobile truck driven by Barney Sullivan of South Glens Falls.”
It was estimated that 25 or more federal agents were in Glens Falls, based on multiple counts of strangers spotted downtown.
“Local men who are to be seen in the downtown district the greater part of the night are generally known and several comments were heard concerning the number of strangers that were about the street.”
Later in the day, George Duschane was arrested at 3 p.m. on charges of forgery.
“The accused man was arrested while at work as a laborer on a cement sidewalk job in Murdock Avenue,” The Post-Star reported.
Duschane had a license to sell liquor for non-beverage purposes.
Duschane and an accomplice, an Albany bartender, had allegedly altered the license to read 34 barrels instead of four barrels.
A local man, “prominent as a gambler,” was believed to have bankrolled the operation.
“That man is said to have left town, and the last heard of him was in Boston, Mass.,” The Post-Star reported.
A report of alcohol trafficking in northern Warren County could not be substantiated.
A deputy federal Internal Revenue Service agent was in Stony Creek to investigate a report of “moonshiners with stills in the mountains making whisky,” The Post-Star reported on Feb. 16, 1920.
But it was suggested the report had been fabricated to get publicity for the town.
“Several places are said to have been searched, but nothing was found,” The Post-Star reported. “And it is now believed that the investigation was instigated by someone more set upon keeping the town in the limelight rather than actually having knowledge or even suspicion that stills were being operated.”
Impact on hotels
Prohibition had an economic impact on the hotel trade.
William R. Clark advertised his Clark House Hotel building on Maple Street in Glens Falls for sale in July 1919, and prepared to close at the end of the summer.
“The hotel was erected in 1886 and has since that time enjoyed a good business, but the near approach of national Prohibition has convinced the owner that the hotel business is doomed,” The Post-Star reported on July 14, 1919.
In Hudson Falls, the King Hotel closed, due to Prohibition, making the fourth hotel in the village that had closed in recent months, The Post-Star reported on July 18, 1919.
In February 1920, there were two hotels left in Hudson Falls: Hotel Cunningham and People’s Hotel.
Other hotel operators opted to reinvent their enterprises.
Renovation under way at People’s Hotel included a new dining room and painting and papering throughout.
“Manager Newman, with the enforcement of the 18th Amendment in effect, decided to conduct a hotel that will appeal to the traveling as well as the local trade,” The Post-Star reported on Feb. 13, 1920. “The need for first-class quarters for hotel purposes was never more urgent.”
The Post-Star reported on Feb. 16 that the block of Hudson Falls that included Hotel Cunningham had been sold in “the largest real estate transactions to take place in Hudson Falls in years.”
The new owners, who paid “well up in five figures,” planned extensive renovation of the hotel.
“The new owners at first considered remodeling the hotel for mercantile purposes, but abandoned the plan after reaching the conclusion that this progressive town should not be without a hotel of the class of Hotel Cunningham,” The Post-Star reported.
Other hotel operators, too, were investing in their properties to redirect their focus away from alcoholic beverages.
David Fitzgerald, owner of Fitzgerald’s Hotel, a favorite stop of Gov. Al Smith when he visited Glens Falls, turned his cafe rooms into a delicatessen and grocery counter.
“Soft drinks of all kinds will also be served,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 17, 1920. “So Bradley, the clever manipulator of alcoholic beverages of olden days, will be one of the chief clerks of the grocery counter, and instead of drawing his ‘stock’ as in days gone by, will be the chief mixer of the ice cream soda emporium.”
The Rockwell House hotel in Glens Falls was renovated to focus on a more upscale customer base.
“A new era, so far as hotel life in Glens Falls is concerned, will be ushered in tomorrow evening with the formal opening of the new Rockwell House,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 14, 1920.
Some in Glens Falls had utopian hopes that Prohibition would reduce crime.
Resident Daniel F. Keefe, a lawyer, urged the city council to restructure the city court systems from two judges earning $1,500 each to one judge earning $1,800.
“Mr. Keefe said in the past most of the city court business resulted from the saloons, but as they were now a thing of the past, the work of the court was considerably lessened,” The Post-Star reported on Feb. 5, 1920.
Other lawyers in Glens Falls opposed reducing the number of judges.