Glens Falls area went 'dry as the Sahara Desert' — almost — during Prohibition

But it was suggested the report had been fabricated to get publicity for the town.

“Several places are said to have been searched, but nothing was found,” The Post-Star reported. “And it is now believed that the investigation was instigated by someone more set upon keeping the town in the limelight rather than actually having knowledge or even suspicion that stills were being operated.”

Impact on hotels

Prohibition had an economic impact on the hotel trade.

William R. Clark advertised his Clark House Hotel building on Maple Street in Glens Falls for sale in July 1919, and prepared to close at the end of the summer.

“The hotel was erected in 1886 and has since that time enjoyed a good business, but the near approach of national Prohibition has convinced the owner that the hotel business is doomed,” The Post-Star reported on July 14, 1919.

In Hudson Falls, the King Hotel closed, due to Prohibition, making the fourth hotel in the village that had closed in recent months, The Post-Star reported on July 18, 1919.

In February 1920, there were two hotels left in Hudson Falls: Hotel Cunningham and People’s Hotel.