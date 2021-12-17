Glens Falls area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow

Much of the area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow this weekend as a storm moves through on Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. on Saturday through Sunday at 7 a.m. Snowfall rates will approach an inch per hour on Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to a news release.
People are advised to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
The snow moves out on Sunday morning and the high temperature will be 31 degrees.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
