Glens Falls area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow

Much of the area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow this weekend as a storm moves through on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. on Saturday through Sunday at 7 a.m. Snowfall rates will approach an inch per hour on Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to a news release.

People are advised to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The snow moves out on Sunday morning and the high temperature will be 31 degrees.

