Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties are again under an air quality health advisory Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the atmosphere.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency reports the Glens Falls air quality index level was at 200 as of 8 a.m., which just within a range categorized as "unhealthy." That's below levels that exceeded 300 at times on Wednesday, when the area was within the "very unhealthy" alert level.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has the upper Hudson region and much of upstate New York under the advisory through midnight, with air quality index levels expected to remain well above 100.

"When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects," the National Weather Service stated in an alert issued earlier in the day. "People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

Visit the DEC air quality website at https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the Air Quality Hotline at (800) 535-1345.

