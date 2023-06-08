Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties were again under an air quality health advisory Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the atmosphere.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency reported the Glens Falls air quality index level was at 150 as of 4 p.m., which is within a range categorized as "unhealthy for sensitie groups." That's below levels that exceeded 300 at times on Wednesday, when the area was within the "very unhealthy" alert level. The highest reading on the scale is 500.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation had the upper Hudson region and much of upstate New York under the advisory through midnight, with air quality index levels expected to remain well above 100.

"When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects," the National Weather Service stated in an alert issued earlier in the day. "People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

Meanwhile, Warren County announced that it has received N95 masks to distribute to residents for use when needing protection outdoors. The masks, provided by the state are available to the public on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last at Warren County Municipal Center’s DMV entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. The center is located at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. The DMV entrance is on the south end of the building.

In addition, Warren County Office of Emergency Services is working with community organizations, municipalities and first responder agencies to get masks to vulnerable populations and public works crews who have to operate outdoors, the county said.

Conditions in the Adirondack and upper Hudson regions were expected to continue to improve on Friday, with wind shifts pushing the smoke to other areas.

The DEC issued another air quality advisory for Friday, but only western New York, Long Island and New York City were included.

Canada wildfires making air 'unhealthy' in Glens Falls area A series of intense wildfires throughout Canada has cast the state of New York in a potentially dangerous haze of smoke, causing health officials to issue air quality warnings across much of the state.

In addition to the precautions recommended by state officials, American Humane, a national animal welfare organization, is reminding people to take similar steps to protect their pets.

“Smoky conditions triggered by wildfires can affect cats and dogs just like humans, and pet owners should act accordingly,” Dr. Thomas Edling, chief veterinary officer of American Humane said, in a prepared statement. “Shorter walks to avoid strained breathing and monitoring your animal for coughing, sneezing, and general respiratory issues is recommended. Animals with inherent breathing problems — including French Bulldogs and Pugs — or older animals should be under even closer observation.”

Edling recommended the following steps be taken to keep pets safe and healthy during poor air quality conditions.

Limit your dog or cat’s time outdoors.

Keep doors and windows shut.

Avoid strenuous exercise—including playing fetch, going for a jog, or taking a long walk.

Take your pet outside for short potty breaks and come immediately back inside.

Bring outdoor water bowls inside so it doesn’t collect airborne particles associated with the smoke.

If you have to be outside, mornings are best when the weather is cooler.

Americans should take precautions to keep all members of their family safe—even the furry ones,” he added.