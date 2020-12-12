Glens Falls approves water and sewer rate hikes

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council on Tuesday approved a rate hike for its water and sewer districts.

The 2.43% increase is the second year in a row the city has raised its water and sewer rates after keeping rates flat for the previous five years.

The increase is expected to cost residents an additional $4.50 every three months.

Under the new rates, sewer bills will increase by about 18 cents, to $2.12 per 100 cubic feet, whereas water rates will drop by 3 cents to $1.83 per 100 cubic feet.

The city’s sewer budget is expected to increase about $300,000 to $6.8 million, whereas the water budget will remain steady at $3.3 million.

During a public hearing, Mayor Dan Hall said the increase was needed so the city can continue to upgrade its water and sewer infrastructure and maintain quality drinking water.

“Unfortunately, to have safe, clean drinking water and to be able to take care of our sewer situation that we have, we have to have minimum increases,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

