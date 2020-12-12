 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls approves water and sewer rate hikes
0 comments

Glens Falls approves water and sewer rate hikes

{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant

The city's Common Council on Tuesday approved a 2.43% rate hike next year for its water and sewer department. The proposed increase is the second in two years after rates remained flat for the previous five years.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council on Tuesday approved a rate hike for its water and sewer districts.

The 2.43% increase is the second year in a row the city has raised its water and sewer rates after keeping rates flat for the previous five years.

The increase is expected to cost residents an additional $4.50 every three months.

Under the new rates, sewer bills will increase by about 18 cents, to $2.12 per 100 cubic feet, whereas water rates will drop by 3 cents to $1.83 per 100 cubic feet.

The city’s sewer budget is expected to increase about $300,000 to $6.8 million, whereas the water budget will remain steady at $3.3 million.

During a public hearing, Mayor Dan Hall said the increase was needed so the city can continue to upgrade its water and sewer infrastructure and maintain quality drinking water.

“Unfortunately, to have safe, clean drinking water and to be able to take care of our sewer situation that we have, we have to have minimum increases,” he said.  

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News