Glens Falls approves budget, tax increase

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $19.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that will increase taxes and reduce spending to make up for lost revenue associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxes under the budget will increase by 2%, or about 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The city’s tax levy will increase by $286,000 to $10.4 million as a result of the increase.

No employees will be laid off under the budget and all employees, including police officers and firefighters, will receive their contracted raise, but city spending has been reduced by more than $615,000 from the current budget of $19.7 million.

The city’s community support budget will drop by $73,171, a cut of 20%. The Parks and Recreation Department will drop $86,223, or 7%.

The city will also borrow $600,000 from its $4 million fund balance to help balance the budget.

Mayor Dan Hall praised department heads for finding ways to reduce spending without having to cut back on services as the city continues to grapple with the lost revenue associated with the pandemic.