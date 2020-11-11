Glens Falls approves budget, tax increase

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $19.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that will increase taxes and reduce spending to make up for lost revenue associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Taxes under the budget will increase by 2%, or about 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The city’s tax levy will increase by $286,000 to $10.4 million as a result of the increase.
No employees will be laid off under the budget and all employees, including police officers and firefighters, will receive their contracted raise, but city spending has been reduced by more than $615,000 from the current budget of $19.7 million.
The city’s community support budget will drop by $73,171, a cut of 20%. The Parks and Recreation Department will drop $86,223, or 7%.
The city will also borrow $600,000 from its $4 million fund balance to help balance the budget.
Mayor Dan Hall praised department heads for finding ways to reduce spending without having to cut back on services as the city continues to grapple with the lost revenue associated with the pandemic.
“I want to give a shout-out to department heads. We asked them to try and narrow the budget down a little bit because of COVID and they did do that,” he said.
Like all municipalities, the city is dealing with the fallout associated with a 20% reduction of state aid, which equates to $321,402.
The city is also dealing with a 2.7% reduction in sales tax revenue, though earlier projections estimated a loss of 7%. The city budgeted for a 5% drop in sales tax revenue next year in case the pandemic worsens and businesses are again forced to close.
New York has been forced to reduce aid to local municipalities as it grapples with a more than $15 billion budget deficit of its own as a result of the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on the federal government to provide aid to state and local governments, but Congress has been deadlocked on a new coronavirus relief package for months.
