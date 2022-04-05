Glens Falls appoints new school superintendent

GLENS FALLS — A Delaware County school superintendent has been appointed as the next leader for the Glens Falls City School District.

The Glens Falls Board of Education on Tuesday voted to hire Krislynn Dengler, who is superintendent of the South Kortright Central School District. She will start on July 1.

Glens Falls school board President Tim Graham said he looked forward to welcoming Dengler, who will become the district’s first female superintendent.

“Her significant expertise in curriculum and instruction, partnered with her school leadership experience, will be a great fit for our students, staff and community as we work towards our district’s goals,” he said in a news release. “We remain focused on offering high-quality academic programs, helping all students reach their full potential, utilizing technology to succeed in a changing world and developing lifelong learning and civic duty.”

Dengler has been in her current position since 2019. She was principal for six years prior to that. She started her career as an elementary school teacher at Roxbury Central School followed by eight years at Andes Central School as reading specialist, academic supervisor and assistant superintendent.

She then became high school principal at Walton Central School before taking the principal job at South Kortright. Dengler is also an adjunct professor of literacy education at SUNY Oneonta.

Dengler said she is thrilled to join “GF Nation.”

“I especially love the pride the community has for its school. While visiting the district, I saw so many caring individuals in each of the buildings, friendly and respectful students, and robust engagement during the interviews. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to the team and continuing the great work at Glens Falls,” she said in a news release.

The board worked with search consultant Mike Ford and began the process in January with a community survey. The district received 23 applications for the position and 11 moved on to interviews. The final three candidates each spent a full day in Glens Falls with a district tour, stakeholder committee meetings and final interviews with the Board of Education. The stakeholder committee members included teachers, students, administrators, parents, and community members, and were selected in consultation with the Board of Education, Glens Falls Teachers Association, Glens Falls Secretaries Association, Glens Falls Administrators Association, CSEA and Glens Falls Support Staff Association.

“The quantity and quality of the applications received was fantastic and reinforced Glens Falls city schools’ reputation for attracting and retaining great faculty and staff,” said Jeremy Deason, Board of Education vice president, in a news release. “We appreciate the district’s involvement throughout the process and the participation by the stakeholder committee members, including the student representatives. Each finalist complimented the groups’ friendly welcome and dedication to the task at hand.”

Dengler earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in reading education from SUNY Oneonta. She earned her doctorate in educational theory and practice from Binghamton University. She also holds a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from Capella University.

Dengler will succeed Paul Jenkins, who has served as superintendent of schools since 2011 and is retiring at the end of June.

The board also voted to appointed Glens Falls High School Principal Tammy Silvernell as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She replaces the retiring Trent Clay.

