Glens Falls appoints new police chief, promotes five officers

Boisclair was the natural choice to lead the department, Lydon said.

He noted the two have worked closely together their entire careers and that Boisclair has a deep understanding of the challenges facing the department in the months ahead.

“I believe he is the right man for the position,” Lydon said. “The way that he conducts himself, the way that he does business; I have no doubt that he is going to move the department in a positive direction and continue the work that we’ve been doing throughout the last couple of years.”

The department is currently undergoing a reaccreditation process and is in the early stages of drafting a state-mandated reform plan that will have to be submitted by April 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order earlier this year requiring all police departments in the state to submit reform plans or risk losing state funding. The order was signed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A 14-person committee has been formed to discuss and draft the plans, but substantial discussions on possible reforms have yet to take place.