Glens Falls appoints new community development director

GLENS FALLS — Some new faces have found themselves at City Hall, while a familiar one moves back into a familiar role in the mayor’s office.

Pat Dowd, former communications director with the Lake George Association, has been appointed as the city’s community development director.

“I have grant writing and grant management experience and that’s part of what the job is right now,” he said.

When Mayor Bill Collins was sworn in on New Year’s Day, Mike Mender, former special assistant to the mayor, was appointed to the community development director post, while Chip McTiernan was appointed to replace him as special assistant.

McTiernan grew up in Glens Falls. He attended Kensington Road Elementary School, St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School and graduated from Glens Falls High School.

He moved to Arizona with his wife in 1989 and attended Collins College. For 30 years, they stayed in Arizona, where McTiernan mostly worked in information technology.

He his wife and two kids had made the decision to move back east so they could be closer to extended family.

"My mom's still here, her mom is still here. Her brothers are here, my brothers are here. It just made more sense to come back to Glens Falls."

McTiernan had spent the past two years selling cars at Whiteman Chevrolet. He said he knew Collins prior to the appointment, and that Collins wanted to have someone he knew working alongside him.

After recent developments and discussions between Mender and Collins, it was decided that Mender's role at City Hall would change.

On March 1, the Common Council voted to approve a transfer of money, which serves as Mender’s salary, into the “Mayor’s Assistant Personal Services” line of the budget. That will allow Mender to shift back into the mayor’s office and be an assistant who will serve as the city’s budget officer.

“He’s going to help teach my new mayor’s assistant the budget, and work with me to develop the budget for this coming year,” Collins said. “We’re going to expand the opportunity to try to budget over a number of years.”

Collins said that prior to the decision, that role was going to be included in Mender’s duties as community development director. This will allow him to devote all of his time to that specifically.

Collins said he feels Mender will serve the city better in his new role.

“I realized that Mike Mender’s true strength lies as a budget officer,” Collins said. “And I want to take full advantage of his 18 years of experience.”

The position of community development director is a mayoral appointment, so the Common Council did not have to vote to approve Dowd. Collins said there was discussion between members of the council and himself prior to Dowd’s appointment.

Collins said he believes Dowd’s experience will make him a good fit for the job.

“He will help us to develop and plan out a true plan for community development in the 21st century here in Glens Falls,” Collins said.

Before Collins was sworn in, he had the idea for the position of community development director. At the time, he said there were a number of grants that had started with Ed Bartholomew, who wore many hats during his time at City Hall, including being a mayor, and had served as an economic development director for the city.

Collins said that due to Bartholomew's sudden passing, there are grants that haven’t been finalized and are at various parts of the process. The role of community development director, in part, will serve to ensure the city finalizes those grants.

Collins has known Dowd since his days with the LGA, and knew that Dowd had a history with grant writing, communications and development. He said that he knows Dowd to be a leader in the community.

“The reason this all happened quickly is because I knew those grants existed and that we had a ton of work to do,” Collins said. “And I knew Pat Dowd with his experience would be the guy for the job.”

