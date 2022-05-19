Glens Falls announces water main and flushing schedule

GLENS FALLS — The city's water main and fire hydrant flushing program is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6.

The program is "an integral part of our efforts to deliver the safest and highest quality water possible," city officials said in a news release. "A clean water distribution system also reduces taste and odor issues and results in better appearing water. Hydrant flushing also improves fire protection by testing water valves and hydrants."

The flushing work is done in warm-weather months by Water and Sewer Department crews, who open and close fire hydrants in one section of a main at a time, letting the water run at high velocity until sediment is carried out of the water main and the water is clear.

Flushing will start at the northwest corner of the city and proceed south toward the Hudson River.

Water service should not be disrupted during the flushing process, officials said.

Flushing dislodges and removes mineral deposits that accumulate in the water mains, flushes sediments from mainline pipes, verifies the proper operation of fire hydrants and valves, helps workers find weaknesses in the water system and checks for closed valves and weak flows in the water mains.

The program is typically a 10- to 15-day process, but changes may be required if maintenance issues arise, officials stated.

Flushing notices will be printed in local newspapers and posted in municipal buildings. Areas being affected by the flushing process will have flushing signs placed throughout each neighborhood as a reminder approximately 24 hours in advance of when the fire hydrants in their neighborhoods are scheduled to be flushed.

Flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

"When fire hydrants are opened, there will be temporary incidences of discolored water while fine sediment particles are flushed out. There is no health hazard associated with the discolored water," the news release advises. "Allow a few hours for discoloration to dissipate. To verify water is clear, run cold water tap for a few minutes."

If residents notice water is discolored, officials advise to run an outdoor hose or several cold-water faucets at the same time until the water runs clear.

"Avoid using hot water if the water is discolored. Avoid doing laundry until you are sure the water is clear. If laundry becomes stained by discolored water, do not dry or bleach the laundry, call our office at the number below for assistance," the news release states.

