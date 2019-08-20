GLENS FALLS — Crews will conduct milling and paving work in the city this week and early next week.
The schedule is as follows:
- Milling Fourth Street and City Hall parking lot on Wednesday.
- Milling Wing Street on Thursday.
- Paving Fourth Street and the City Hall parking lot on Friday.
- Paving Wing Street on Monday.
The City Hall parking lot will be closed Wednesday and Friday.
Motorists should be aware of this schedule and may wish to take alternate routes to avoid these areas during milling and paving.
For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at 518-761-3834.
