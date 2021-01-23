Glens Falls announces launch of business loan program as part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative

GLENS FALLS — Entrepreneurs looking to start or expand certain for-profit businesses in the downtown area will soon be able to apply for a deferred loan made available through a newly created fund established as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative — a long-awaited series of state-funded projects that are slowly coming to fruition.
The city on Friday announced entrepreneurs can apply for a deferred loan beginning Monday through the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE.
Around $600,000 of the city’s $10 million DRI grant awarded by the state in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area near South Street will be used to establish the program.
Funding for the program was provided by the state’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal and will be administered by the city and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp.
“As the South Street redevelopment that is at the core of the city’s DRI takes shape, we always envisioned a supporting program that would encourage business start-ups and expansion plans to fill space on South Street and other parts of the downtown,” Mayor Dan Hall said in a statement.
But the program has several restrictions, including what businesses are eligible and how the money can be used.
Only entrepreneurs looking to either create a new business or expand one that was started within the last five years are eligible.
Applicants are allowed a maximum of 30 full-time employees to be eligible and at least one owner must be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.
Funding will be awarded based on an applicant’s needs.
The program is open to for-profit businesses, except for taverns, adult entertainment shops, residential dwellings and livery services.
Money can be used for a variety of reasons, including purchasing equipment, renovating a building, upgrading a website of a business and to cover payroll expenses for new employees for up to 12 months.
Applicants looking to expand an already existing business must prove their project will create new jobs in order to receive funding.
Funds cannot be used to pay off debt or pay for lease or mortgage expenses.
If a business remains open after five years and has followed all the program's guidelines, the loan turns into a forgivable grant.
But in order to receive funding, the applicant must be able to put up 20% of the total loan.
“We want business owners to have skin in the game, but we hope these funds will help encourage entrepreneurs to bring more retail and related business activity to the downtown,” Hall said.
The loan program is the latest in what will be a series of projects that have received funding as part of the city’s DRI.
In 2018, the city relocated SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary School into the downtown area.
But work on the city’s remaining plans, including a citywide arts trail and a year-round farmers market on South Street, had been stalled as the state worked to complete an extensive environmental review of the projects.
With the reviews complete, the city is currently in the process of finalizing paperwork and is expected to issue request for proposals in the coming weeks.
Work on the DRI is expected to be completed sometime next year.
Those interested in applying for the loan program should contact Amy Collins, the city's director of tourism and business development, by emailing acollins@cityofglensfalls.com.
Applications must be submitted by March 12 in order to be considered for the first round of funding.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.