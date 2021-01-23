Glens Falls announces launch of business loan program as part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Only entrepreneurs looking to either create a new business or expand one that was started within the last five years are eligible.

Applicants are allowed a maximum of 30 full-time employees to be eligible and at least one owner must be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.

Funding will be awarded based on an applicant’s needs.

The program is open to for-profit businesses, except for taverns, adult entertainment shops, residential dwellings and livery services.

Money can be used for a variety of reasons, including purchasing equipment, renovating a building, upgrading a website of a business and to cover payroll expenses for new employees for up to 12 months.

Applicants looking to expand an already existing business must prove their project will create new jobs in order to receive funding.

Funds cannot be used to pay off debt or pay for lease or mortgage expenses.

If a business remains open after five years and has followed all the program's guidelines, the loan turns into a forgivable grant.

But in order to receive funding, the applicant must be able to put up 20% of the total loan.