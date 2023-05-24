A Memorial Day parade is set to kick off at Crandall Park on Monday morning.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and proceed north on Glen Street from Maple Street and back to Crandall Park, where the Remembrance Ceremony will be held in front of the Victory & Peace Monument.

Honored veterans

This year’s parade will honor veterans Tim Benner, Harriet Rogers and Mike Varmette.

Benner, a Glens Falls resident and former elementary teacher, joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and he was sent to Europe before eventually taking on the role of an Administrative NCO for the Theater Army Support Headquarters. In 1971, he resumed his teaching career at Glens Falls’ five elementary schools. Now retired, he has continued his community involvement as a committee member of the Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day Parade & Remembrance Ceremony Committee for the past 24 years, the Lake George Community Band for 16 years, the Hartford Band for six years and has helped maintain and restore the USS Slater for 23 years.

Rogers, also a Glens Falls resident and graduate of St. Mary’s, served in U.S. Coast Guard from April 1943 to April 1946 and is the widow of William Rogers who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1946. The Rogers have been major contributors to Amanda’s House, the former House of Grace of the Adirondacks and many other local charities and community causes, including currently shopping for the St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry. “Rogers still uses a rake for her lawn and a snow shovel for her driveway and has more energy and zest for life than many persons half her age,” according to a news release about the veterans.

Varmette, currently residing in the town of Luzerne, graduated from SUNY Albany before joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1982 and was commissioned a second lieutenant by 1984. His extensive military career includes time at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he was a platoon Commander and executive officer to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines.

Lieutenant Varmette has also served as the Mountain Leader, Unit Operation, and Chief Instructor at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Center. He was then promoted to captain and attended Amphibious Warfare School. In 1996, Varmette was assigned in 1996 as a Project Officer for Individual Weapons. After finishing Command and Staff College, he became Division Head for Distribution of Manpower Management Officer Affairs then promoted to lieutenant colonel and was ultimately assigned to the Office of Military Cooperation Afghanistan as a military consultant, before he retired in 2006. After his retirement, he served as a program manager and consultant for Intelligence Systems from 2006 to 2016. In 2020, he completed his second graduate degree from the Graduate School of Social Welfare, University at Albany.

The ceremony

Erika St. John, who was born in 1939 in Guentersdorf, Germany, will tell the crowd how it feels to be liberated from the Nazis.

She married an Army G.I. and moved to the US in 1964. Her husband served in Korea and Vietnam. She said “she is very proud to be an American and participate in this Memorial Day service,” in a news release for the parade.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, will give this year’s keynote speech. He will be joined by State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Bill and Beverly Osborn, Hudson Falls residents formerly of Lake George, will be honored in memory of their son Benjamin a graduate of Lake George High School, who lost his life in 2010 while on a rescue mission in Afghanistan serving in the U.S. Army.

Kathy and Ricky Brown will be honored on Monday as well. Their son Nathan, a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, lost his life in Sammara, Iraq on Easter Sunday in 2004.

Youth Outreach ProgramThe winners of the Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade Committee’s youth essay contest will give remarks. This year’s theme was “Let’s Remember and Honor the Fallen.”

This year’s winners were: Glens Falls High School student

Daelen Nelson and Queensbury High School student Briana Guay Essay contest winners are awarded $100, courtesy of Glens Falls and Queensbury American Legions.

The committee also sponsors a poster contest. This year’s winners were:

Queensbury students: First place Tyler Lane, second place Maddie Gaiser

Glens Falls students: First place Owen Kress, second place Holly Walton

First place winners were awarded $50 and second place winners received $25, courtesy of Glens Falls VFW and Queensbury American Legion.