Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day parade and ceremonies details released

Memorial Day parade

American flags fly over veterans during Memorial Day ceremonies in Crandall Park in Glens Falls in 2008. The Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, this year. The parade will proceed north on Glen Street from Maple Street to Crandall Park, where a remembrance ceremony will be held.

 Post-Star file photo

The Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day parade, a collaborative effort by the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury, will be held on Monday, May 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

The theme is “Our Freedom, Their Sacrifice.”

The parade will begin in Glens Falls and proceed north on Glen Street from Maple Street to Crandall Park, where a remembrance ceremony will be held in front of the Victory and Peace monument (or in the ice rink facility at 1 Fire Road if the weather is uncooperative).

A vintage airplane flyover will introduce the remembrance ceremony, officials said in a news release.

Don Latterell restored and will fly a 1943 Stearman Model 75 Kaydet, used as a primary trainer in World War II, and John Alexander will fly a Vultee BT-15, used as a basic trainer by the Navy in World War II.

The Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade Committee has selected three veterans to honor: Dexter Campbell of Queensbury, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196 Queensbury; Cecily Geraghty, who at 102 still helps others who live with her at The Landing at Queensbury; and Lawrence DeMass of Glens Falls, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Queensbury VFW Post 6196.

Keynote speaker will be Michael Hoag, New York State Veterans of Foreign Wars commander.

The New York State Boys State representative, Julian Stedman of Glens Falls, will read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

