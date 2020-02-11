Glens Falls American Legion speaker series program to focus on Korean War

GLENS FALLS — The American Legion speaker series program for Feb. 26 will focus on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Six area high schools are sending speakers to honor veterans of the Korean War. Students will read stories about each of the honored veterans, and some of the veterans will appear with the speakers.

The free 7 p.m. program will be held at the Salvation Army building at 37 Broad St., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The mission of the Glens Falls American Legion’s speakers series is to “teach America,” giving students the role of telling stories about significant periods of history. The series “broadens our knowledge of history and deepens our appreciation for our veterans service. It also improves student proficiency in public speaking,” according to a news release.

Scholarships will be awarded to the top three speakers named at the program.

The students participating in the Korean War program are juniors or seniors: Miles Hogan, South Glens Falls High School; Tess Harrington, Glens Falls High School; Robbie Scheidegger, Queensbury High School; Joseph Cocozza, Lake George High School; Haily Collins, Hudson Falls High School; and Dylan Jenks, Fort Edward High School.