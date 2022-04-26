Glens Falls ambulance service rates to increase

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Fire Department is raising its ambulance service fees for the first time since 2018 — bringing them even with the town of Queensbury's fees.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said that prior to the discussion of a rate increase, the department would be charging a patient less for mutual aid in Queensbury than they would otherwise be charged.

"These rates put us directly in line with what the town of Queensbury charges," Schrammel said Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Emergency Management Resources, the department’s billing company, an evaluation was set up to look into what should be done with the rates last fall, according to Schrammel.

The process consists of looking at other ambulance rates in surrounding municipalities.

“We took into consideration all of those rates and we tried to make the rates more in line with ambulance rates that other agencies are charging around us,” Schrammel said.

That evaluation finished in the first quarter of this year, and the resolution adopting a local law revising the city’s code was approved by the Common Council.

Those in need of basic life support will see a $200 rise in fees, from $700 to $900.

Fees for advanced life support level 1 and level 2 will see a $400 rate increase. Level 1 will have rates go from $1,000 to $1,400, and level 2 will increase from $1,400 to $1,800.

The different levels of advanced life support are designated by the type of work being performed in the field by paramedics, according to Schrammel.

The rate for advanced live support intercept, which is when the Glens Falls department is called for mutual aid, will remain the same at $350. Schrammel said that this will typically occur when a department has a basic life support ambulance but has a patient that needs advanced life support.

“We usually do an intercept en route to the hospital and we meet them in various locations,” he said.

Mileage rates have changed as well.

All mileage used to be covered by a fee of $30, but now it is broken down further.

Schrammel noted that the number of emergency transports the department has had to Saratoga Hospital and Albany area hospitals have seen a substantial increase.

The reason for the higher rates within the city has to do with the care being provided to the patient.

“We’re dealing with a lot of treatment and a lot of things being done immediately in the ambulance in the shorter transport to Glens Falls Hospital,” he said.

The increase in rates will not impact city taxpayers. Schrammel said that there is an available process for people to go through if they are unable to initially pay for ambulance services.

He referred to it as a hardship process.

“If somebody has a hardship and is unable to pay there’s a process they can go through to prove the hardship,” Schrammel said. “They would file the paperwork through the billing company.”

The Glens Falls Common Council approved a resolution adopting a local law to revise Chapter 107 of the city's code to increase the ambulance service fees in the city during its meeting on April 12.

The local law must be approved by the state before it is officially added to the city's code, at which point the new rates will be implemented. Schrammel said that should happen within the coming weeks.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

