Glens Falls aims to find sweet spot on reassessments

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls is planning to do a citywide reassessment — something that has not been done since 2005.

The city is currently at 75% equalization, which means that properties are assessed at and taxed on about three-quarter of what their market value is.

City Assessor Susan McEnaney said some properties are assessed too high. Some are too low and some are just right. After the revaluation, a property’s full market and assessed value will be the same.

“We want to get everybody on an even playing field and just make it fair for everybody,” she said.

Mayor Dan Hall said the city put out a request for proposals back in the fall and only received one bid from qualified firms. A second notice went out earlier this month.

The city has about 5,700 parcels including 4,350 residential parcels, 463 vacant land parcels and 888 commercial properties, according to the advertisement. Bids are due Feb. 28.

McEnaney said the city hopes to start the reassessment on April 1 and be completed in time for the 2021 assessment roll to be put together. People would receive notices of their new assessment by May 1, 2021.

