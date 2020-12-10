Glens Falls adopts vacant building law

“It’s still important for us to know where these properties are so we can monitor them,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owners can also be exempt from the fee if they are actively marketing the property at a price “not to exceed 125% of the full value assessment of the appraised value determined by a licensed real estate appraiser within one year of the current date.”

Previously, the exemption applied only to the assessed value, but was changed to include appraised value after Southern Adirondack Realtors raised concerns that the language could drive down property values if the city fails to carry out an annual assessment.

“I think we were able to address all of the concerns that came to us,” Palmer said.

The law requires owners of vacant buildings to register the property within 30 days of either the building becoming vacant or being notified by the city that a property is now considered vacant.

Under the law, a building isn't considered vacant unless it's been left empty for 90 days, which gives property owners up to 120 days to register with the city.