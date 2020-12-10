Glens Falls adopts vacant building law

GLENS FALLS — The owners of vacant buildings in the city will now have to register the properties with the city after the Common Council on Tuesday approved legislation aimed at cracking down on blighted properties.
Common Council members voted unanimously to adopt the legislation — which pertains to commercial and residential properties — after the proposal was tabled last month over a few technical concerns that were raised about the legislation’s language during a public hearing.
The concerns were raised by Southern Adirondack Realtors, a nonprofit organization that works to advance real estate interests in Warren County, northern Washington and Saratoga counties and southern Essex County.
“We made a couple of changes,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, the chair of the city’s Building and Codes Committee.
Among the changes is a provision exempting property owners who are actively seeking to lease a building from having to pay a registration fee. The law previously made provisions for owners seeking to sell a property, but failed to include language pertaining to rented properties.
Palmer said owners would still be required to register the buildings so the city can keep tabs on the properties and ensure they continue to meet city code. There are an estimated 80 vacant buildings scattered throughout the city.
“It’s still important for us to know where these properties are so we can monitor them,” she said.
Owners can also be exempt from the fee if they are actively marketing the property at a price “not to exceed 125% of the full value assessment of the appraised value determined by a licensed real estate appraiser within one year of the current date.”
Previously, the exemption applied only to the assessed value, but was changed to include appraised value after Southern Adirondack Realtors raised concerns that the language could drive down property values if the city fails to carry out an annual assessment.
“I think we were able to address all of the concerns that came to us,” Palmer said.
The law requires owners of vacant buildings to register the property within 30 days of either the building becoming vacant or being notified by the city that a property is now considered vacant.
Under the law, a building isn't considered vacant unless it's been left empty for 90 days, which gives property owners up to 120 days to register with the city.
A building is also considered vacant under the law when it is either unoccupied and unsecured; unoccupied and secured by other than normal means; unoccupied and an unsafe building as determined by the code enforcement administrator or designees; unoccupied and has multiple housing or building code violations; occupied by a person with no legal authority to occupy.
Once registered, property owners are then required to submit plans to rehabilitate the property within one year, or provide a written reason as to why the building will remain vacant.
The building must be reregistered each year it remains vacant, and owners must submit documents detailing any changes made to the property the previous year and submit proof the property was inspected by either the city’s fire safety officer or code enforcement administrator within 60 days of the building being registered.
Failure to comply with the law can result in a $1,000 fine or up to 15 days in jail. Each day the property remains unregistered is considered a separate violation.
